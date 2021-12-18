Brent Venables chokes up talking about Dabo Swinney, Clemson family

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Brent Venables will go down as one of the most beloved assistant coaches in Clemson history during his decade run with the Tigers.

Venables had nothing but love for his mentor Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in a recent interview on ESPNU Radio.

"And then for Coach Swinney, he for me was transformational in so many ways," Venables said to Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanell.

"Probably has had the biggest impact as a man, husband, the father, the coach, and my spirit. He believed in me at a time when I was having a hard time believing in myself, and he had no reason," Venables said emotionally.

Venables will be forever grateful for Swinney and the Clemson family.

"He had no reason to believe in me, but he did. He helped me connect in ways that I didn't know were possible. Yeah, just so thankful for his friendship and really the whole Clemson community, family have been. We've gotten way more out of it than we put in, and all forever be grateful, and it just has been wonderful."

Venables is really appreciative of his ten-year run at Clemson.

"People say Venables doesn't want to (be a head coach). Man, if you had the fulfillment every day when I came to work the last ten years, I got filled up in ways you could never imagine as a human being. And so I'm a simple guy and but I also very aware and very thankful and very loyal and very appreciative and I've always believed in having an attitude of gratitude. And so I've been really fortunate for the last ten years."

"Just so thankful for his friendship."



After 10 years, Brent Venables left Dabo Swinney & @ClemsonFB to become the head man at @OU_Football.



An emotional Venables reflected on his time at Clemson with @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell ?? #AllIn ?? #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/MGUklEDl6c — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) December 17, 2021