Young Tiger D-lineman inspired to be great by teammates, coaches

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s dominant 66-20 victory over Appalachian State gave opportunities for numerous players to get some game-time action, including redshirt freshman defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, who recorded his first collegiate sack in that game. “It felt good. The atmosphere was great. It gave me a real glimpse of what I could be in life and stuff like that,” Green said. “So, I hope there’s more to come. (There’s) going to be more to come, and I just try to get better at my craft everyday.” Overall, Clemson’s defense had two interceptions and five tackles for loss. Interestingly, Green’s sack was the only sack of the game for either team. While Green was excited to get his first sack, he was more excited about the team’s first win of the season. “I’m proud of the sack of course. That was my first, first (one) of many. But, I’m really proud of the win for real,” Green said. “I wouldn’t have got that sack without my teammates, without everybody just doing their job and just being, like, if DBs wasn’t there, I wouldn’t have got that. I wouldn’t have got that sack. So, I’m just proud of my team.” Green has learned from many people, but it all starts with the coaches around him. Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason has had a profound impact on his Clemson career thus far, teaching him about playing on the field and being a good man off the field. “He demands the best. He holds everybody accountable, treats everybody the same. I probably wouldn’t be where I am today,” Green said. “I feel like he’s the best coach in the nation. So, I love that I’m under him and he taught me how to be a man, how to be a great player, teaching me the fundamentals and teaching me to stay humble and stuff like that.” In addition to having a coach like Eason, Green has also learned from NFL-caliber talent such as defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. Davis made his NFL debut with the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday; Orhorhoro is with the Atlanta Falcons. Green also has potential future NFL players coming up alongside him, like senior defensive tackle Payton Page and graduate defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. “I was behind Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro and Payton Page, still behind Cuddie (Capehart) now,” Green said. “They (have) taught me so much. They (are) some hard working people and you can see all their hard work is paid off in the NFL. So, it was definitely a great learning experience, and I’m glad to be where I am right now.” Capehart has finished the past two seasons with over ten total tackles. Last season, he totaled 12 solo tackles and recorded his first forced fumble and pass defended. The Hartsville, South Carolina product already has four tackles this season, putting him on track to perform better this year than in previous seasons. Furthermore, he is a leader for Green as Capehart has been coaching Green. “Cuddie is a big dude that moves extremely fast. I don’t know how he does it. But, he does. He’s really like a beast out there. He’s a 300-pound man, 6-5 that moves like a DN,” Green said. “He inspires me (to) be great, and I definitely take coaching and teaching from him because when I make a mistake in practice, they get on to me and tell me what I should do and what I should not do. So, all of my teammates and my coaches, they (are) all coaching me at the same time.”

