Williams, Tigers seek redemption back at home against the Gamecocks

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Saturday is a shot for redemption. The Tigers may be able to string together two wins in a row against the Gamecocks this weekend, but a win back at home will be more significant. Clemson hasn’t beaten South Carolina at home since 2018, dating back to a 56-35 victory over Will Muschamp’s unit with freshman Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Much has changed. That date can be slightly misleading, with only two trips to Death Valley since that year due to COVID throwing the schedule for a loop. The one meeting that stands out is 2022, when Spencer Rattler led South Carolina into Clemson and pulled off a 31-30 upset. Not only did it prevent the Tigers from a potential CFP berth, but it also reset the one-sided numbers this rivalry had seen for nearly a decade. One moment in particular that stands out from that fateful Saturday was Antonio Williams’ fumbled punt. The junior receiver had the Tigers in good field position, but the ball was stripped away, threatening their chances for their 11th win on the season. For Williams, it was a moment that he needed to experience, adding how much he’s grown from a tough moment. “That was a tough moment for sure,” Williams said. “Definitely a moment that I needed and that I learned from and grew from. So now I'm just trying to take all that work that I put in and just go play my best game.” It has been quite some time since Williams has seen South Carolina on the field, missing last fall’s Palmetto Bowl due to injury. In many ways, Williams’ junior season has been a redemption in his eyes. He’s seen a return to form from his freshman season, setting career highs in every category imaginable. He leads the team in catches (56), yards (689), and touchdowns from scrimmage(11), establishing himself as Clemson’s bonafide number-one option. If 2024 was a checklist for the junior wideout, he’s signed off on most of his items. One certainly remains: redemption against the Gamecocks. His reclamation of that moment would not only allow for Williams to come full circle but very well could slot the Tigers back into the playoff picture. Williams seeking out personal redemption for his lowest moment as a Tiger coincides with Clemson’s quest in 2024. The Tigers hope a win over the Gamecocks can right some wrongs that have transpired throughout the long season. As Williams seeks to accomplish just that for Clemson, he understands it must be all business. South Carolina is next to step in their way, and Williams hopes moving them to the side means a promising bid for the postseason. “I wouldn't really say it's personal,” Williams said. “It's another football game at the end of the day, our rival, and they're in our way to get to the playoffs, so we just got to handle business next week.”

