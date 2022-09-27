Wiggins says Clemson defense will be ready for its next test against No. 10 Wolfpack

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Sophomore Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins is looking ahead to Clemson’s next game against North Carolina State instead of dwelling on the secondary’s performance against Wake Forest this past Saturday.

“You can’t stick on the plays you do badly. You have to put it aside and just go make another play.” Wiggins said. “We know what we can do. That game doesn’t show what we are capable of.”

The secondary as a whole gave up a number of big plays as Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman totaled 337 yards and six touchdowns, tying the ACC record for touchdowns in a single game. Clemson also had a season-high 10 penalties for 120 yards.

Six of these penalties were on the defense, with one personal foul penalty and five calls for pass interference. Three of these pass interference calls were on Wiggins. Despite all of those penalties, he did make the game-winning pass breakup -- one he wished was his first career interception -- on fourth down in double overtime.

“It was just a lot of adversity, so I had to handle the adversity well,” Wiggins said when reflecting on the game. “It was pretty important to show that all the penalties and touchdowns scored on me didn’t affect me. I kept playing.”

Discussing the next game, Wiggins says the team is treating it as any other game they play.

“It’s just another game, another day. We’re ready. We’re going to be ready,” said Wiggins.

While he may say that, that isn’t necessarily the case. This game will be a top-ten matchup as Clemson comes into the game October 1 ranked fifth, while fellow unbeaten North Carolina State is ranked tenth (7:30 p.m./ABC).

NC State is currently averaging 36 points per game; however, they have not yet gone against a ranked team. They have also scored a total of 16 touchdowns this season, with 11 of them being passing touchdowns. Given the secondary’s performance and the fact that they have given up nine passing touchdowns this season, this could be something to watch out for, but Wiggins is confident his group will rebound.

"They can try," Wiggins said of NC State testing him and his fellow corners. "But I know what I can do. I ain't never going to have no game like that again. They can try, but it's not going to be the same results."