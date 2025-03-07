What to look for as massive Clemson Elite Retreat gets underway

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are bringing in serious talent over the weekend, with Saturday’s Elite Retreat being set to host a litany of prospects in the Upstate.

From 2026 commitments to crucial visitors inching towards a decision, there are plenty of angles to evaluate

Starting with some recent news, four-star OT Zyon Guiles of Hemingway (SC) Carver’s Bay announced his commitment date for March 21st.

Clemson is among the finalists, competing with Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and others for his services. Guiles has been on the Tigers’ radar for quite some time, and it's significant that they get a final crack at the in-state talent weeks away from his decision date.

Guiles is set to return to Clemson for a summer official visit, and he will either be freeing up a weekend or returning as a committed player.

Another pair of four-star linemen, Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace and Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day, will be on campus this weekend.

Guthrie has been on campus since Tuesday, carving out a near week-long stay in Clemson, getting the absolute most of this trip. Blake Miller and Tristan Leigh, the Tigers’ top tackles, spent time with Guthrie after he got a look at spring practice. Clearly, the staff is going all-in on the Ohio talent, and have as good a shot to land him, which makes Saturday much more critical.

For Delaney, he spoke with TigerNet and alluded to the idea that his top school continues to change, but once again, Clemson will get the first look at him in March, with schools like North Carolina, Michigan and Penn State coming later this spring.

Delaney’s teammate, 4-star WR Gordon Sellars, will also be on site, and holds Clemson as a top contender.

DB Samari Matthews will also be in town for the weekend. He has been linked to Clemson for quite some time and has the Tigers in his final four. He doesn’t have a timeline for a decision, and will be back on campus in May, but a weekend like this could tremendously impact creating separation.

QBs Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (AZ) and Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park will both be on campus this weekend, joining fellow commits Braden Wilmes of Lawrence (KS) and Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School.

Like Young, Reynolds’ rising stock has meant other teams have taken a flier on the four-star quarterback, so a cross-country weekend trip is significant. Circling back to Young, he spoke with TigerNet about his return to campus, and he expressed much excitement about the trip.

Michigan is one of the top schools keeping an eye on Young, so he relayed this about his commitment to Clemson.

“I do appreciate that other schools are still coming after me,” Young said. “It shows all my hard work has paid off, but for the Tiger fans, there's nothing to worry about. I'm locked in, I've been committed since July, and I've been committed for a reason.”

It will also be a big weekend for Clemson’s courting of Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA), who has been at the top of the board for the staff’s priorities in this class. Perry-Wright has family ties to the Tigers, with his cousin Grady Jarrett considered a cornerstone piece for Dabo Swinney’s early tenure. His uncle, Armon Mason, currently plays for the Tigers.

Clemson is considered a contender for his services, and one of the best prospects in Georgia will be back in the summer for an official visit.

One thing to add that isn’t tied to any specific player, but a large portion of the visitors for the Elite Retreat will also be back for a summer visit in May. Of the 32 players listed, half return for an official visit, magnifying the importance of making this impression last for several months.

One other prospect is coming to Clemson for the weekend, and his ties to the football world are fascinating. NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory is the son of Larry Fitzgerald, who played 17 seasons with the Cardinals. The younger Fitzgerald hasn’t received an offer from the Tigers, but an on-campus visit could change the dynamic of this relationship.

To see the complete list of prospects coming this weekend, check it out below:

Three-star TE Tayveon Wilson - Huntington (WV) Huntington

Three-star QB Brock Bradley - Birmingham (AL) Spain Park

Three-star WR Devin Fitzgerald - Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Prep

Three-star DL Kameron Cody - Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military College

Four-star DB Kentavion Anderson - Roebuck (SC) Dorman

Four-star DB Shavar Young - Knoxville (TN) Webb

Four-star OL Grant Wise - Milton (FL) Pace

Four-star WR Gordon Sellars - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day

Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay - Orlando (FL) First Academy

Four-star DB Samari Matthews - Cornelius (NC) Hough

Four-star WR Naeem Burroughs - Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School

Four-star DT Bryce Perry-Wright - Buford (GA) Buford

Four-star DB Blake Stewart - Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy

Four-star OT Adam Guthrie - Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace

Four-star DB Kaiden Hall - Milton (FL) Milton

Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt - Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy

Four-star edge Dre Quinn - Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian

Four-star WR Ryan Mosley - Carrollton (GA) Carrollton

Four-star RB Carsyn Baker - Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes

Four-star WR Connor Salmin - Potomac (MD) The Bullis School

Four-star OL Desmond Green - Saint Stephen (SC) Timberland

Four-star OL Braden Wilmes - Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State

Four star OL Leo Delaney - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day

Four-star edge Kamhariyan Johnson - Muscle Shoals (AL) Muscle Shoals

Four-star DL Deuce Geralds - Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill

Four-star OL Zyon Guiles - Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay

Four-star OT Zaden Krempin - Prosper (TX) Prosper

Four-star QB Tait Reynolds - Queens Creek (AZ) Queens Creek

Four-star edge Cam Brooks - Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central

Five-star OL Darius Gray - Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's

Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson - Loganville (GA) Grayson

Five-star WR Cederian Morgan - Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell

Marcus Almada - Marion (MA) Tabor Academy