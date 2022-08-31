Wes Goodwin shows his confidence on gameday by telling jokes

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin: Football savant. Gameday comedian.

Football coaches have different ways of dealing with the stress of waiting for kickoffs on game days. Former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott would arrive at the stadium and sit on the bench, expensive headphones wrapped around his head, and listen to Christian music.

Former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was known to punch chairs (and break his hand). Others try to walk off their nervous energy by walking around at a fast pace, clapping like they’re at a concert. Not Goodwin. He doesn’t need to because he isn’t stressed. He’s comfortable with his preparation, so he has a little fun.

He tells jokes.

Goodwin was asked Tuesday about what gameday is like for him, and he immediately responded that for him it’s a time of joy.

“Just knowing that you're prepared, first and foremost. I fully trust my preparation and my weekly schedule,” Goodwin told TigerNet. “I'm 100-percent totally committed from that standpoint. Once it gets to game mode, I just enjoy every Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or whatever day we get to tee it up. I'm just thankful for those opportunities. Those are special. You work 360 days for 15 opportunities, so just enjoying those moments and not getting caught up in all the stress and outside noise and enjoying those opportunities with the seniors and the guys in the locker room, you're coaching members that you've spent countless hours in a room with. Just enjoying that and soaking it all in.”

Monday in Atlanta, Goodwin will take one of the defensive buses from the team hotel to the stadium, kiss his wife and two little girls, change clothes, and begin the process of enjoying his job.

“I usually walk the field, come back and then just enjoy the moment in the locker room and watch everybody go through their steps or preparation,” Goodwin said. “Tony had his headphones on. I'm just pretty chill. I am who I am. All of that stuff doesn't change me or affect me. I like to have fun.”

Once he gets changed, the jokes start. He walks around the locker room delivering his best one-liners, and he isn’t afraid to take his humor to the field. That’s one of the reasons he’s always smiling during pregame.

“I always find humor in anything. I'm just always trying to lighten the mood and keep it light and laid back. I think that displays confidence as well,” Goodwin said. “Once you know you're prepared, guys believe and trust in you that they're prepared as well.”

We asked Goodwin if his jokes were any good. Are they simple dad jokes that make you groan, or are they worth listening to?

He smiled.

“Sometimes, definitely. They're pretty good jokes, we'll leave it at that,” he said. “I've got two young daughters at home.”

Linebacker Barrett Carter said Goodwin is an expert at delivering the perfect punchline.

“They are good. They're very unexpected, too,” Carter said. “We'll be in the meeting room, and he'll just say something. Everybody will start laughing. It's so random. I can't disclose it. What happens in the meeting room stays there. They're funny, I won't lie. They are very funny.”