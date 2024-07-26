Wes Goodwin says his defense is fast and athletic

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s defense is in a good spot heading into August, and coordinator Wes Goodwin is ready to stack good day on good day in camp. Clemson’s defense is once again expected to be one of the country’s top units, and Goodwin said staying healthy is key. “I feel like we're in a really good spot. I feel like every day this spring we got better as a unit,” Goodwin said. “We stacked a lot of good days together, and I feel like all that momentum and chemistry is carried over to the summer. The main thing is get guys healthy and keep those guys healthy and continue to stack good days in training camp and feel like we're in a really good spot.” What is the strength of his defense? “I feel like we're really fast and athletic. Obviously, we have some big dudes up front, but I feel like in the back end, the back seven, we're really athletic,” Goodwin said. “People here can run and you either have speed or you're chasing it.” Goodwin’s defense has several savvy veterans but will also rely on a few true freshmen to add depth. That includes linebacker Sammy Brown. “I think when he first got here, he was kind of swimming and just learning what to do and so forth and so on, but you could see in the spring the work came to fruition,” Goodwin said. “He really had a productive spring game. Eight tackles, a sack on his very first play, and every day he got better. Obviously, growing up around the game, being a coach's kid, he soaks up as much knowledge as he can, can process things, and the sky's the limit for him.” Another linebacker, Wade Woodaz, makes the switch from nickel/SAM to the middle (or MIKE) linebacker spot that was filled the last few seasons by Jeremiah Trotter. “Every game is a learning experience. There's new things, new wrinkles that you see every week, so I mean it'll definitely take time, but I feel like throwing him in the fire in the Kentucky game, I feel like he handled that really well,” Goodwin said. “Not a lot of mental issues or misfits, just have to get more comfortable knowing where his help is in the run game. Pressure-wise, he'll be fine. Coverage-wise, he'll be fine, but just getting comfortable, key reads, initial footwork, understanding where leverage and help is. Just continue to harp on those things, and I feel like he is a natural in there.” Goodwin enters year three at the helm, and he said he feels comfortable in the role. “I feel like everybody's on the same page. They all understand how I see the game, speak the game, teach the game, and my expectations,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully we take another step this year. We finished eighth in total defense last year, so hopefully we can improve upon that. We've got a great room staff-wise, we're all pulling in the same direction, and we have each other's back. A lot of fun in there, but at the end of the day, those guys know my expectations going into the season.”

