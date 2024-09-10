Walker Parks says Death Valley return was "full circle moment" in injury comeback

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - For some, calling it quits on a lengthy football career doesn’t end on their terms. Some have to ride off into the sunset and hang up their shoulder pads before they are personally ready to. Knowing your playing days might be behind you is undoubtedly an emotional thing to process. For Walker Parks, it wasn’t just hypothetical; it became a frightening reality. After suffering a season-ending ankle injury against Charleston Southern in 2023 and beginning to weigh his options, Parks felt that his playing days could be over. “We played Charleston Southern, and then I was trying to come to terms with it after they told me I was talking to him; I was like, well, I had a great career,” Parks said. “I got to do more than most. I made it to college, got to play for my dream school. The dream was always to play for Clemson. I got to play as a freshman, got start as a sophomore, started as a junior. I made it to the playoffs, didn't win the national championship I wanted, but I had a good career and I started coming to terms with it and I started really thinking about it and I was like, there's no way. That was my last game. I was like, no way.” Fortunately for Parks, his last snaps against Charleston Southern would not be the swan song of his football career. He had options on the table and knew he would do whatever it took to get back on the field. Parks had battled ankle injuries since 2022, playing through plenty of pain and enduring surgeries to stay on the gridiron. He certainly is no stranger to such adversity. He knew if he had a shot, he would take it. The veteran lineman had two choices: a surgery that would effectively end his career or a procedure that would allow him at least a chance to continue playing the game he loves. Parks chose the latter. Running down the hill of Death Valley nearly one year later, Parks certainly embraces the gravity of his journey. For him, his battle to get to that point came full circle. “It was really hard not to get emotional, honestly, what my journey coming to play here, there was just so much that went into it and looking at everything that led up to it,” Parks said. “Going through high school, I used to watch the games with my friends, and I was like, I always want to play there and be a part of that. And then seeing that it was almost done just before the way that I wanted it to end. I didn't really get to finish the way I wanted it to. And obviously football's a very physical game and you never really get to decide when it's over with, be over any day. But realizing how important it is and how fun it is, I think often if there are any other college athletes watching this right now, how quickly it can be taken from you.” Parks’ love for simply being at Clemson is evident in his words. He remembers the emotional moments of knowing his time on the team was nearly cut for good. That structure being nearly stripped from him in an instant was tough to grasp but reminded him of the strong relationship he’d formed over his years with the program. “I didn't understand how much I relied on the structure of everything, not just playing football because people see Saturday, we'd just run around and like, oh, everyone's intense super energy,” Parks said. “But everything that goes into it, like the off-season training, hanging out with your guys, I'm roommates with my teammates, we hang out all the time, and everything that goes into it. I love football, and I love Clemson. I would play here for 20 years if they would let me. Obviously, my body does not have 20 years of college football and I don't think anybody does. But I mean, if there were no eligibility, I would stay here forever.” Parks knows his time at Clemson will soon be at a close, yet he knows each moment is incredibly precious. Running down the hill for the opener against App State was a reminder of how far he’s truly come. Most don’t get to decide when it is time to call it quits. Parks knows that better than anyone. The journey was nearly cut short, but he’s ready to make the most of his extended final act. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

