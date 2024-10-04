Veteran lineman says new sideline technology helps 'tremendously'

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Senior offensive lineman Marcus Tate has been a staple of the Tigers’ offensive line for all of his years with Clemson. Perhaps this is the best offensive line he has been on. It took until the fourth game of the season for a sack to be attributed to the Tiger O-line; even the Georgia Bulldogs did not get a sack against this offensive line. “We don’t want to give up (any) sacks … Obviously, that happens with the game. But, we are trying to take that with some pride. We practice really hard with protections and identifications and stuff like that,” Tate said. “So, just continue to build on that and hopefully, we don’t give another one for a very long time as well. But, I think even with that, that comes (with) consistency, taking practice very seriously. I think that’s the most important thing for right now is attacking practice very hard and getting better week after week.” Through the first four games of last season, Clemson gave up six sacks, showing the offensive line's improvement from last year to this year. Tate says it is a result of everyone getting on the same page, which makes sense since this is the second season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense. “I think we’ve seen much improvement from last year, 100 percent. I think we’re starting to really be on the same page, play after play,” Tate said. “I think right now we’re just trying to build on what we’ve done so far, build consistency and I think our confidence will follow with that consistency.” Chemistry is essential for an offensive line, and after losing Will Putnam to graduation, the Tigers had to find a new center. Redshirt junior Ryan Linthicum, who was part of the same recruiting class as Tate, has stepped into the role perfectly. That has allowed the offensive line to be incredibly comfortable and familiar with each other. “I think just being able to trust the dude next to you, especially I can just speak for me personally, knowing how (redshirt junior) Tristan (Leigh)’s going to play, knowing what he’s thinking play after play, especially Ryan,” Tate said. “Ryan’s the point guard of our offensive line, and just kind of having an idea of what he’s thinking before he even directs us to where we’re going helps me, helps (Tristan), helps all of us communicate and be on the same page play after play. I think Ryan’s done a good job at that.” Another aspect that has helped the line improve is having access to instant replay on the sideline via tablets. This is new this season as in previous years, they used whiteboards or paper to draw out the plays. Now, they can watch the plays right after they happen, allowing offensive line coach Matt Luke to show the players what they did wrong and how to fix their mistakes during the game. “The instant feedback helps us tremendously, especially with Coach Luke being able to give us feedback on what we could do better play after play, especially once we get off the field. It’s instant feedback,” Tate said. “He doesn’t have to wait, and I think it helps him communicate what he wants us to do better so all (five) of us on the line and him are on the same page, and we can move forward on from there.” This Saturday against Florida State (7 p.m. / ESPN) will also serve as a reunion for Tate. During his first two seasons with the Tigers, he protected quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Now, Uiagalelei is with the Seminoles, and while he will not be playing in this game with a broken finger, Tate is still rooting for his former quarterback’s personal success. “I got to play two years with him. He’s one of the best teammates I ever had. He’s such a good dude, and I wish nothing but the best for him, kind of unfortunate we don’t get to play with him. I think he would have probably loved to compete against us as well as much as we would like to compete against him,” Tate said. “But, being able to meet with him after the game will be pretty cool, just catch up with him and see how he’s doing. I look forward to things like that, and I think it’s (just) a blessing for everybody that had a relationship with him to see him again and see where he’s at in his career so far.”

