U Turned: Canes send Tigers home with third conference loss

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Disastrous turnovers cost Clemson yet again in its third conference loss of the season. Miami (5-2 overall, 1-2 ACC) defeated Clemson (4-3, 2-3) 28-20 in double overtime at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night. The Tigers turned the ball over three times, including a fumble on the goal line in the first quarter that Miami turned into points on the very next play and failed to convert a fourth-and-goal inside the one in double overtime. Offensively, Miami outgained Clemson 362-353. Quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 18-of-34 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He had an interception and a fumble. Jake Briningstool had five catches for 126 yards and two scores. Disaster on the goal line struck once again for the Tigers as Shipley – who took the direct snap on the two-yard line – lost the ball right before crossing the goal line, and a Miami player picked it up after it laid on the turf for several seconds. The Canes were awarded the ball, and on the very next play, Brashard Smith took the handoff 80 yards and fumbled as he crossed into the endzone, but the Canes fortuitously recovered the ball in the endzone for the game’s first points and a 7-0 lead. Smith’s 80-yard run was the longest against Clemson in 14 years. The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter. The Tigers took over at their own 10, and an eight-yard completion to Jake Briningstool started the drive with positive momentum. Three plays later, Klubnik found Antonio Williams for a 33-yard gain. Facing a 3rd-and-12 later in the drive, Klubnik was given enough time in the pocket to see Briningstool running down the seam, and he floated a perfect pass that Briningstool gathered in for a touchdown. Midway through the second quarter, it was tied at 7-7. Clemson avoided yet another disaster with less than a minute to play before halftime when it appeared Klubnik was sacked in the endzone for a safety, but officials stuck with the original call that marked forward progress inside the one. Miami went three and out to open the second half, and once again, Clemson’s offense moved the ball down the field, but Klubnik fumbled on the 23-yard line. This time, though, Shipley picked up the ball and returned it to the line of scrimmage. Jonathan Weitz gave Clemson its first lead of the game on a 41-yard field goal – the longest of his career. The Tigers led 10-7 with 8:38 to play in the third quarter. The Canes came up short on fourth down, which gave the Tigers the ball on their own 36-yard line, and it only took two plays to find paydirt. Klubnik connected with Briningstool for a 50-yard catch and run on first down to the 14 and then again for 19 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 Clemson lead with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter. Miami answered with a nine-minute, 15-play scoring drive capped off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Emory Williams to Colbie Young. Running back Donald Chaney, Jr. had nine carries for 58 yards on the drive that cut Clemson’s lead to 17-14 with eight minutes to play. Clemson went three-and-out on its next drive, and after a punt of just 33 yards, Miami took over on its own 37 with 7:05 to play. The Canes converted two third-and-longs with passes of 16 and 25 yards to move into field goal range. Andres Borregales nailed the 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 17-17 with 1:51 to play. Miami chose to let the clock expire in favor of overtime. The Tigers got the ball first and picked up a first down, but Klubnik was sacked for the fifth time, putting the ball on the 20, and the Tigers gained a combined five yards on second and third down. Weitz knocked a 31-yard field goal through for a 20-17 lead. The Canes gained just eight yards on its first overtime possession, forcing a 35-yard Borregales field goal attempt, which he drilled to tie the game at 20-20. Facing a third-and-two on the five, Colbie Williams picked up the first down on Miami’s second overtime possession. Ajay Allen wiggled his way to the endzone on the next play, and Miami converted the two-point conversion after freshman defensive end TJ Parker was called for a horsecollar tackle to put Miami up 28-20. Clemson had the ball fourth-and-goal inside the one-yard line and Klubnik kept the ball and ran out wide, and he was tackled well behind the line of scrimmage. Clemson travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, next Saturday to clash with the 4-3 NC State Wolfpack. Gametime will be announced at some point on Sunday morning.

