Tuesday night update: Swinney updates injuries, grades, players of the game

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson returned to the practice field Tuesday evening, just 12 hours after arriving home from the win over Georgia Tech in the season opener. Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media to discuss the win over Tech and this week’s game against Furman.

The good news is that the Tigers came out of the opener reasonably healthy.

"Typical game stuff. We have a couple of guys banged up,” Swinney said. “Right now there's nobody (new) that I envision being out on Saturday."

Clemson hosts Furman this weekend at 3:30 pm, and Swinney said the team will celebrate Ella Bresee, the 15-year-old sister of Bryan Bresee that is battling cancer. Swinney also gave his condolences to the family of former Clemson trainer Fred Hoover, who just passed away at the age of 92.

"We are going to wrap our arms around her, and Bryan, and their family this week and celebrate Ella and hopefully encourage her,” Swinney said. "Lastly, I want to offer my condolences to Fred Hoover's family. I know he was 93 years old, but he's just one of those guys you felt like would live forever. What a Clemson legend he is, such a great human being. I'm on my 20th season here so I have known him a long time. He's so respected and loved. We're going to miss him. Doc ... I hope you rest in peace."

After watching the game film, Swinney said that freshman right tackle Blake Miller has work to do.

"He did OK. He's got to be better. He looked like a freshman at times,” Swinney said. “A little disappointing in some of the things he did because he didn't do that in practice. That's a sign of it being his first game. But he'll get better from it. Definitely work to be done."

Swinney said it was good to see Bresee back out on the field.

"He was disruptive. He missed a few tackles. That was probably the worst thing,” Swinney said. “We missed way too many tackles across the board. He left a little bit out there. But he was disruptive. It was fun to watch. I was excited to see Tré Williams, who missed a lot of practice time get off the ball and play well. Plenty we can correct. Had a couple of communication issues just like the offense. But everything is correctable."

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata didn’t make an impact but Swinney said that will change.

“We had some opportunities for him. He had one catch. Had an opportunity for a touchdown but didn't have a good release,” he said. “He'll have plenty (in the future). He played hard and tough and did some good things blocking in perimeter. Just not a lot of opportunities."

Other notes

*Said KJ Henry showed his maturity.

"He would have never had a stat line like that a couple years ago. It's a reminder to everyone that this is a developmental game. He has transformed his body and become very technically sound and savvy. His motor is much higher than it was two years ago and he's way more physical than he's ever been. He's been a good player and he's trying to transition to being a great player. That's why he came back. It's good to see him get off to that start."

*Center Will Putnam graded out a winner, had one low snap.

"Good. Graded a winner. One was on the ground and the other one DJ needs to make it still. There's a reason why the NFL has preseason. We're the only level of football that does not have it. It's hard to simulate that level of intensity in practice. We only get two scrimmages now (in camp). Putnam had a great camp and had a solid game for us. A good first start for sure."

*He said the game was the first live action for wide receiver Beaux Collins since the spring.

*Players of the game were Barrett Carter and Henry on defense, Jordan McFadden and Davis Allen on offense, and Carson Donnelly and Wade Woodaz on special teams.

*Swinney said the Tigers won’t have a problem with the short turnaround against Furman.

“We don't treat this game any differently than any other. We play Clemson every week. I know some people say that's coach-speak but it's not. If you prepare differently this week, you'll never be consistent. We prepare to a standard, not an opponent or a kickoff time or the weather. None of those things should impact your will to win and your preparation. That's what has driven this program for a long time. We have to show up and be ready to play."

*He said there are no plans to redshirt Wade Woodaz.

"He's going to play. He will definitely play. That's why we started him. He's definitely a guy that we need. We held T.J. Dudley, Cole Turner, and Keith Adams off the top of my head. Other than that we played a bunch of guys who traveled with us."

*He said Cade Klubnik has a lot of energy and it showed on the scoring drive.

“That's just who he is. He's that way everyday. He has a lot of energy. He loves to play and compete. He is super talented. It was awesome to see him get that opportunity. We'll build from there and go forward."