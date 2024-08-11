Troy Stellato hopes his toughness provides edge to WR room

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Troy Stellato lined up in the slot, waiting to take off the line. The Clemson crowd roared as the Tigers and Seminoles were engaged in a tight clash. Stellato pops off his release and finds not just the ball but a Florida State defender meeting him for the collision. The Tiger crowd holds an audible gasp, as most do with big hits. The young receiver takes it all in stride as he heads to the sideline. He tightens his chin straps and heads back out to continue fighting for a Clemson upset. For Stellato, nothing can keep him off the field anymore. On that Saturday, big hits didn’t deter his goals, and he feels there isn’t much that can now. “I don’t wanna miss any more time,” Stellato said. “I missed my first two years. Being a highly recruited guy out of high school to just watch on the sidelines was hard for me. If my leg isn’t snapped or I don’t have a serious injury, I’m getting back up and going out there to play through it. I played through a good amount last year, and so if I’m not on my hands and knees, I’m going to be out there to give it all I got.” Stellato has been a victim of a multitude of injuries since he arrived on Clemson’s campus in 2021. In the fall of 2023, he finally established himself as a critical piece of the receiving rotation. There were plenty of times when Stellato’s toughness was on display, gliding across the middle of the field in ongoing traffic. Despite the presented hazards, his first full year away from serious injuries was relatively productive. He finished with 38 catches for 321 yards and one touchdown. Appearing in 12 of Clemson’s 13 games, Stellato logged at least four catches or more in six of those 12 appearances. Stellato hopes his consistency in staying on the field can merge with the big picture theme for Clemson’s 2024 season: finish. Getting back on the field for a healthy season while winning a bowl game was a good start, but Stellato has higher aspirations. “Finishing was our Achilles heel last year,” Stellato said. “We didn’t finish those close games. As a receiver group, we have to finish on those deep balls, the 50/50 plays, the ones that hit our hands. It is the little things that we need to put extra effort into. That’s what coach (Dabo) Swinney has been preaching to us so far. We need to get a little more, and we will get to where we want to be. We have the talent to do so.” Stellato is no stranger to narratives against him; battling injuries for years can certainly create that. This group of receivers has also faced criticism since Stellato has been a Tiger, with his resiliency creating a new characteristic for this unit. Now, he enters a preseason fully healthy, with an upgraded group to battle with. Stellato has faced plenty of adversity, but if you want to know his response, look no further than the willingness to fight coverage across the middle. He may face a big hit, but nothing in his mind will keep him off the field. For Stellato, nothing can keep him from doing everything he can to finish the job.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now