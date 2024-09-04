Top WR target Donovan Murph weighing all his options, says Tigers are always in touch

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top targets for the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to gain offers, and he’s taking a long look at all of his options. Four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph (6-3 180) burst on the scene at Irmo High School last season after moving into the Columbia suburb from Maryland. The cousin of former South Carolina great and NFL receiver Alshon Jeffery, Murph caught 57 passes for 1084 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. Murph is now a hot recruiting commodity not just in South Carolina, but across the country as well and picked up an offer from Georgia this past Sunday. “I’m still weighing all my options because I’ve got a lot of schools coming in and a lot of visits I’m planning to take,” Murph said. “I want to have it narrowed down soon, maybe middle of the season. Right now, I’m just seeing what comes in and trusting the process. I’m kind in the hard part but fun part of my recruitment. Everybody is reaching out. Everybody wants me to come to their school, come watch a game and see the campus for myself. I’ll be committed before my senior year. I’ll be committed this time next year because I’ll be an early enrollee.” Murph went to Ohio State last weekend for the Buckeyes season opener. Outside of the state schools, he mentioned programs like Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Mississippi State and Arkansas as some who have been hot on his trail. And he just landed offers from Wisconsin and Stanford in addition to the offer from Georgia. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham are making it clear to Murph how much he’s wanted in their program. “I hear from them like literally every day. I could say they reach out every day,” Murph said. “Coach Grisham reaches out every day. Coach Swinney, he’s actually texting me right now. I hear from them a lot. They definitely do a great job recruiting me and showing me that I’m a priority for them as well. I’m blessed to just continue building that relationship with them as well. I know the history of receivers they’ve had, some of my favorite receivers.” Grisham is employing two freshman receivers in his rotation for this season. That fact hasn’t been lost on Murph. He said Grisham has let him know early snaps will be there for him at Clemson. “Just that I’m going to have the opportunity to play early as long as I come in and do what I know I can do and do what I’m capable of doing,” he said. “He tells me that not only me but my whole family is a priority. He just feels like I’m a Clemson fit, not only in my faith but in football and as a young man. That’s the thing that draws me to Clemson, that family environment. I went to that spring game as well and was able to see Coach Grisham in person. How in tune he is with his guys, and how he knows when one thing is off. He’s really a personable coach. You’re able to go talk to him. He’s players have a great relationship with him. He hangs out with his players outside of the football field. That’s just another thing I look for, having a great relationship with my coach.” Murph camped at Clemson this summer.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now