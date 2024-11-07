Top wide receiver target Donovan Murph entering the stretch run

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets is entering the stretch run of his recruitment. Irmo (SC) wide receiver Donovan Murph fast-tracked his recruiting October 1st when he announced a reclassification from the class of 2026 to 2025. He was already a heavily offered prospect, and his decision to come out this year only heightened the recruiting intensity around him. Murph is now coming down the home stretch with plans to sign on December 4th. Last weekend he made his official visit to South Carolina. On November 22nd, he plans to be back at Clemson for an official visit with the Tigers. It’s possible Georgia could get him in for a game as well this month. Murph was on hand to see South Carolina defeat Texas A&M last weekend. “It was a great experience. I got to see a lot of things I hadn’t seen before and that I can’t see on game day visits,” Murph said. “It was an awesome experience. I got to interact with the fans. You know, they stormed the field, and I was on the field, too. I really got to feel how feel to win in a big environment like that. They showed me great me hospitality and showed me why I need to stay home.” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham, of course, have other ideas for Murph. He’s camped with the Tigers and was in for a game in September. “I think they are very consistent, that’s one thing I get from them,” Murph said. “Coach Grisham, Coach Swinney, they are always showing me love. I talk to them almost every day. They are recruiting me hard as well. They are a great football team. They just lost to Louisville, but I’m sure they are going to be back, they are going to rally the guys next week. They are ranked in the Top 25, so they are trying to compete for playoffs, and I respect that. I’m definitely going to hear what that they’ve got to say, and I can’t wait to get back down there.” The Tigers have two young star receivers, Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore, who have been starters since they stepped on campus. Murph envisions the same kind of opportunity should he land with the Tigers. “They are just telling me that I’ve got a chance to come play early with my reclassification,” Murph said. “Coach Grisham told me that I’m still a priority for him even in the ’25 class, and that there aren’t a lot of guys like me because I bring a different skill set. He said he definitely wants me to be a part of that class. I’ll definitely listen to what he has to say. He always talks about God, so that’s one thing I’m really about. That’s one thing that really stands out to me about him.” Murph recently named a top 12 of South Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss, Colorado, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Maryland and Penn State. However, Murph has unfinished business in high school. “My team is 9-0, and we’re trying to compete for that state championship,” Murph said. “That’s really my priority right now, just getting that state title. It’s going to be hard to try to cram that, but I’m going to do the best I can.” There will, however, come a time between now and December 4th when Murph and family will have to make the difficult decision as to which program best meets what he’s looking for. “Just a place that can develop me, not only as a football player but as a young man,” Murph said. “Just a place that really sits with me as a family environment, a place my family loves. A place I can see myself in and a system I can see myself. Those are the things I really look at.” Going into Friday night’s big showdown with Dutch Fork, Murph has 68 catches for 906 yards and six touchdowns.

