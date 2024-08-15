Top Palmetto State prospect Zyon Guiles giving the Tigers a long look

One of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina for the 2026 recruiting had a busy summer, and now he’s looking at staying busy with recruiting through the fall. Carvers Bay High School near Georgetown has produced some of the Palmetto State’s better players over the years. Next in line with the Bears is OT Zyon Guiles (6-5 290). The major offers are pouring in coming off what was an excellent summer camp season. “I’ve been putting in the work going to camps getting bigger, getting stronger,” Guiles said. “Last season I was around 250 pounds and I’m around 290 right now. I’m still moving the same, moving better if that. I’ve just been trying to put in the work and get my recruitment to blow up.” He has seen his offer sheet expand. Guiles’ offers include Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Miami and Wake Forest. Guiles is still early in the process and taking everything in, but the two in-state schools have the advantage at this point. “It’s really about 50-50 right now,” Guiles said. “I just have to sit down with my parents and go deep in conversation with them, take my official visits, see how everything is and how the colleges treat me and just really take recruiting day by day.” With Clemson, Guiles has long been attracted to the Tigers, and now he has the opportunity to join the program. “Clemson kind of watched me grow up actually,” Guiles said. “The staff there has seen pictures of me being there since I was four or five, even before I could even play football officially. I was just always in love with watching the Tigers play and Dabo Swinney and everything. They really watched me progress. I went to camp and just balled out and got that offer.” While he’s heard some from Swinney, Guiles said the majority of his contact with Clemson is with offensive line coach Matt Luke. “He likes that I’m dedicated and that I’ve had a love for their school since I was little,” Guiles said. “He wants me to be one of the leaders for the offensive line in the ’26 class. Me and him talk almost every day about that.” Guiles has not set any dates for game visits this season, but he said he plans to see games at Clemson, South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State and NC State.

