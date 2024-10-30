Top OL target Maxwell Riley set for November trip to Death Valley

The offensive line will be an area of concentration for Clemson in the 2026 recruiting class, and one of the top tackles in the country will return to Clemson in November. Avon Lake (OH) offensive tackle Max Riley will attend as Clemson hosts The Citadel on November 23rd, his first visit to Clemson since releasing his list of top schools in June. Riley placed Clemson in a group with Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, and Missouri, and the four-star tackle has since taken visits to Ohio State and Michigan State. Riley is paying close attention to how his top schools perform on the field this year, and Clemson’s revamped offensive line has gained Riley’s attention. Offensive line coach Matt Luke has been a spark for Clemson’s offense this season, and Riley sees Clemson’s offensive line as a much-improved group. “They look like a completely different unit,” Riley told TigerNet. “They’re very fun to watch. I think coach Luke’s energy and experience has really got that offensive line room going.” Riley has remained in regular contact with Luke and assistant offensive line coach Carson Cramer during this season. With a visit to Clemson coming soon, Luke and staff are hammering home the message of Riley being a “Clemson kid.” “I’d say I have a pretty good relationship with coach Luke,” Riley said. “He’s a great coach but also a great person that is very family-oriented. I talk with Coach Luke and Coach Cramer pretty much every week, along with members of the recruiting staff. We usually talk some ball and they say that they continue to see me as a good fit at Clemson. In terms of fit, one thing that gets reiterated quite a bit is being a 'Clemson kid.'" After naming a top schools list in June, Riley is getting to a point of knowing which schools will be the top contenders for him coming down the stretch. “I’ve been to a lot of my top schools frequently and have seen a lot from all of them,” he said. “I think overall just seeing how they perform this season, whether it be as a whole or the offensive line. That should hopefully give me some more insight.” What is it about Clemson that has placed the Tigers in Riley’s top schools ahead of his visit in November? “I’d say the culture at Clemson really stands out to me,” Riley said. “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the staff on the visit. It looks like the offensive line has improved from last year by a lot during this season.” Riley is currently rated as a four-star in the ’26 class by 247Sports. At 6-5, 280 pounds, Riley is ranked as the No. 36 player overall and No. 6 offensive tackle in the country. Riley was named as a MaxPreps All-American for the 2023 season and First-Team All-State in Ohio. God has blessed me immensely with these opportunities. After much discussion with my family we have decided to narrow the list of prospective college football programs to seven. I will be concentrating on my relationships with these schools moving forward. Thank you & God Bless! pic.twitter.com/uborftpwlN — Maxwell Riley (@bigmax2026) June 25, 2024

