Top DB target Tae Harris set to visit campus next month

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top defensive back targets is set to visit campus next month. Tae Harris is a 4-star 2025 prospect out of Cedartown (GA) and he committed to Georgia last June. But on January 21st, Harris backed off his commitment to the Bulldogs and reopened his recruitment. The next day, Clemson offered Harris, and the Tigers are hopeful of moving forward with him positively over the next few months. Clemson has already positioned itself with Harris for the next phase of the recruiting process. That will be their junior day on March 9th, which Harris plans to attend. He is also planning to take an official visit to Clemson the first weekend in June. “I really don’t have like top schools, but Clemson is very high obviously, very, very high at the top of my list,” Harris said. “I like what they’ve got going on down there. The player relationships I have with the starting DBs, I feel like I can come in and play real early.” In particular, Harris is close with Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, who had a breakout season in 2023 as a true freshman. “Khalil Barnes, that’s my guy,” he said. “We’re more like brothers. He said it’s been a great experience and teaching him how to be a better man. That’s what I really look for, get a great education there. And they played the most freshmen DBs in the country. He said if I really want to play early, I can come in and learn the system and get on the field. That’s what I really want to do and look forward to that.” Harris is no stranger to Clemson. He camped there last summer and got a good view of the campus and the facilities. “It’s a great place to live,” Harris said. “The vibe there is pretty cool. Clemson is its own town. Not much around there, not too much going on, so you can be there and be a regular student and be a great man also on campus. I really like that.” Harris has been communicating with Clemson secondary coaches Mike Reed and Mickey Conn, along with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. He said they foresee him playing the middle safety role similar to how they use Barnes. Harris made junior day visits to Florida, UCF and Georgia Tech in January. Along with Clemson, he’s thinking about official visits to UCF, Florida, Southern Cal and Georgia Tech. He plans to make his decision following his official visits. Missouri and Ole Miss just recently offered. He also has offers from Oklahoma, Kentucky and LSU. Harris also is a track athlete and has recorded a 10.7 mark in the 100 meters.

