Tigers taking a look at Alabama quarterback Trent Seaborn

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Dabo Swinney’s ability to dip into his home state has produced high-impact players for the program, and Clemson could look to a familiar high school in Alabama for a quarterback in the 2027 class. Alabaster (AL) Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn will be a name to know in the ‘27 class, hailing from the same high school as current Clemson star, Peter Woods. With early offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and over 20 other schools, Seaborn will be at the top of the wish list for many teams across the country. Seaborn’s high school career is loaded with accomplishments, including winning the 2022 Class 7A State Championship in Alabama as the starting quarterback while only in the 8th grade. Seaborn added another state championship to his resume this season as a sophomore to go along with his National Freshman of the Year award from MaxPreps for the 2023 season. Seaborn has developed an early relationship with Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and plans on taking a visit to the Clemson campus this spring. “I’m extremely interested in Clemson,” Seaborn told TigerNet. “They invited me to their game against Georgia, and I had planned to get to another game but the weekend I wanted to go, their game time was too early for me to make it. I’ll definitely be there in the spring. I keep in touch with coach Riley.” Seeing the development of quarterback Cade Klubnik has caught Seaborn’s attention, as well as the way that head coach Dabo Swinney runs his program. “Coach Riley’s offense is real similar to what we run at Thompson,” he said. “It’s something I feel comfortable with, and I feel like it’s a strong suit for me. I love how they’ve developed Cade. But as much as the football side, it’s the culture that appeals a lot to me from Clemson. Coach Dabo believes in how they do things, and he’s not going to let outside pressure influence him to compromise his values. He reminds me a lot of my current coach, Mark Freeman. Both men are great leaders and they share values of faith as well as hard work and commitment to the team. My former teammate is at Clemson, Peter Woods. He and I won a state championship my 8th grade year, and I know how Peter is built from a character standpoint and how happy he is there. That says a lot about the program to me, right there.” Listed at 6’1, 190 pounds, Seaborn is currently listed as the No. 96 prospect overall and the No. 9 quarterback in the ’27 class.

