Tigers take care of business against The Citadel

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Next up, South Carolina. No. 17 Clemson took care of business against The Citadel Saturday, celebrating Military Appreciation and Senior Day with a workmanlike 51-14 victory over the Bulldogs. The Citadel ends its season with a 5-7 record, while Clemson improves to 9-2. The Tigers close out the regular season with the rivalry game next week, hosting South Carolina at noon (ESPN). Klubnik finished the day completing 12 of 16 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Williams caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, while Bryant Wesco tallied three catches for 75 yards and a score. Jay Haynes had just five carries, but totaled 118 yards with a score. However, Clemson's defense allowed the Bulldogs to gain 378 total yards, including 288 on the ground. The Bulldogs took the opening possession and marched into Clemson territory but missed a field goal. The Tigers took over at their own 22 and marched 78 yards in just five plays. Early in the drive, Phil Mafah’s five-yard run pushed him over 1000 on the season, the first of his career. Cole Turner added a 23-yard run on an end-around and Klubnik ended the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Williams for a 7-0 lead. The Tigers used the defense to score the next touchdown. With the Bulldogs facing a 3rd-and-13 at the Clemson 38, quarterback Johnathan Bennett was flushed from the pocket and threw off his back foot into the flat. Defensive tackle Payton Page snared the errant throw and rumbled 57 yards for the touchdown. With the pick-six, Clemson has now scored multiple defensive touchdowns in a season for the 15th consecutive season, the longest streak in the nation. The Tigers went deep for the next score, with Klubnik lofting a deep pass down the left sideline to Wesco, who caught the ball around the three, spun off two defenders, and into the endzone for the 55-yard score and a 21-0 lead. Haynes did the honors on the Tigers’ next drive, driving up the middle for a 70-yard scoot and score that put Clemson up 28-0 late in the second quarter. The Citadel’s Johnny Crawford broke free for a 50-yard run on the next Bulldog drive, but Clemson’s Avieon Terrell chased Crawford down and stripped the football away before hitting the ground. The Tigers took over on their own 20 and marched 80 yards in nine plays, scoring on a nine-yard run by Haynes for a 35-0 lead with just over a minute remaining in the half. The Tigers kept many of the starters in to start the second half and took the opening kickoff 78 yards for the score. A 24-yard run by Haynes and a 16-yard toss to tight end Olsen Patt Henry set up Klubnik’s nine-yard scoring toss to Williams for a 42-0 lead. Clemon added a field goal, and the Bulldogs added touchdowns against Clemson reserves, but the Tigers gave senior linebacker Barrett Carter a cool moment late in the game. Facing 4th-and-2 at the Bulldog 4-yard line, the Tigers put in the heavy package and lined Carter up at tailback. He rushed untouched into the endzone for the score and a 51-14 lead.

