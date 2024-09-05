Tigers see 'great opportunity' to turn things around in home opener

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON—The Tiger defense did not perform as people anticipated against the top team in the country. After holding the Georgia offense to just six points in the first half, the Tigers gave up 28 points in the second half. Graduate safety R.J. Mickens had a good game individually with six tackles and two pass breakups, but the unit as a whole needs to improve headed into their home opener against Appalachian State this coming Saturday (8 p.m. / ACC Network) “I thought I played well. There were some plays that I wish I could get back. But, our defense really played good for two quarters, and I feel like we got to put the whole game together,” Mickens said. “We just got to control what we can control and just be great where our feet are and just defend the blade of grass. So, just play with a ‘it doesn't matter’ mindset and dominate the down that we’re playing.” Clemson has always maintained an inside-out mentality where they do not listen to outside noise. However, that may be a bit more difficult as the Tigers have now dropped to No. 25 in the AP Poll as a result of the 34-3 loss they suffered against the Bulldogs. While others have pinpointed lack of offensive talent as the reason for this concerning loss for Clemson, Mickens stated it was because of a lack of momentum on their side and also took the opportunity to defend the Tiger secondary who gave up two passing touchdowns, including a 40-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. “Playing DB, people only really notice the bad plays, unfortunately. People want to see catches and touchdowns, but they don’t notice the good coverage when you don’t throw it or the pass breakup or the tackle is just kind of overlooked. So, you just see a touchdown on (junior cornerback) Jeadyn Lukus (and you’re) like, ‘Oh man.’ But, he played a really good game and made a lot of good tackles and did a lot of good stuff and same with (sophomore cornerback) Avieon (Terrell). So, it’s a tough position to play,” Mickens said. “In a big game like that, momentum is a lot and we just could never get the ball rolling on both sides and defense got to keep staying focused and playing great defense and we just couldn’t do that and we didn’t do that. So, we just didn’t get it done.” Appalachian State is coming off of a 38-10 victory against East Tennessee State and did receive some votes to make the AP Poll, so they are no pushover. Recognizing that, Mickens said there is no change in Clemson’s mentality going against the unranked Mountaineers versus the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. “There really is no mentality change. That’s a great opportunity that we missed,” Mickens said. “But, this is a great opportunity to just regain some momentum and come put on a show in Death Valley and just get back on track.” If there is anything that can get the Tigers back on track, it is playing a night game in Death Valley. While Clemson always has a lot of energy in any home game, there is a little more energy in a home opener, particularly in the night game atmosphere. “There’s no atmosphere like Death Valley. It’s really special, especially the night game. So, really excited for that,” Mickens said. “It’s a huge reason (for) what makes this place so special, (these) night games in The Valley. So, I’m really thankful for that and looking forward to that.” Clemson will have the first of two bye weeks after the Appalachian State game before returning to action on Family Weekend against No. 24 NC State on Saturday, Sept. 21.

