Tigers keep rolling with victory over Virginia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson just keeps rolling and now rolls into an open date and a crucial November stretch. The Tigers overcame an early 10-3 deficit and turned in a workmanlike 48-31 victory over Virginia on a sun-drenched afternoon in Death Valley. Clemson improves to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in ACC play, while Virginia falls to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the league. The Tigers are off next week and return home to host Louisville on Nov. 2, the first of five November contests. Three of those are at home (Louisville, The Citadel, South Carolina), and two are on the road (Virginia Tech and Pitt). Clemson has won six in a row against Virginia. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was not his best self, but still completed 23-of-35 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Phil Mafah had 18 carries for 78 yards and Troy Stellato led all receivers with seven receptions for 74 yards. The Tigers forced a Virginia punt to open the game and took over at their own 15. Midway through the drive and with the Tigers facing a 3rd-and-4 at the Cav 44, Klubnik was flushed from the pocket. He spun one way and then the other before rolling left and finding Cole Turner for a 31-yard gain. Nolan Hauser capped the drive with a 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Cavaliers responded with a 14-play drive that covered 80 yards, aided by two critical Clemson penalties, and ended with a short field goal. With just 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter the score was tied 3-3. Clemson picked up a quick first down on the ensuing possession, but on the third play, Klubnik was forced to roll out, and his pass was delivered straight into the chest of a Cavalier defender for an interception. A few plays later, the Cavaliers faced a daunting 3rd-and-17, but quarterback Anthony Colandrea raced outside for 20 yards. That set up an eight-yard scoring pass to Dakota Twitty, and Virginia led 10-3. The Tigers responded with an 80-yard drive that covered 11 plays. With a first-and-goal at the one, Klubnik pitched to Mafah, who ran untouched in for the score, tying the score at 10-10 with 7:38 to play in the half. The Clemson defense stiffened and forced a Virginia punt. A nine-yard pass to Briningstool and a roughing the passer penalty set the Tigers up at the Virginia 37. Klubnik took the snap, flipped to Mafah, who then flipped to Antonio Williams, who was crossing behind the line. Williams, for the second week in a row, threw a deep pass to Troy Stellato, who was stopped at the three-yard line. Mafah did the honors from there, and Clemson led 17-10 with just under four minutes to play in the half. The Tigers took the opening kickoff of the second half down the field for a score. A 17-yard pass to T.J. Moore and a 29-yarder to Williams took the Tigers over midfield. Facing a 3rd-and-7 at the Cavalier 11, Klubnik found Olsen Patt-Henry at the 7-yard line, and Patt-Henry bounced off of one defender and lunged across the goal line for the score. With 9:23 to play in the third quarter, the Tigers led 24-10. The defense forced yet another Virginia punt, and the Tigers once again marched down the field for a score. On second down at the Virginia 36, Williams went in motion and took the handoff from Klubnik. Williams dodged one defender and then raced untouched up the field for the score, and Clemson led 31-10 with 4:31 to play in the third quarter. It took Virginia four plays to move to the Clemson 34-yard line, but on play number five, Colandrea was flushed out the pocket by Wade Woodaz. Colandrea then fumbled the football away and it was recovered by Tré Williams at the Virginia 49. The Tigers gained nine yards in three plays and faced 4th-and-1 at the 40. Klubnik faked the handoff to Mafah, and with the Virginia defense biting on the run, Klubnik fired a pass to Patt-Henry, who didn’t have a defender within 20 yards of him. Patt-Henry rumbled all the way for the 40-yard score, and Clemson led 38-10. Virginia didn’t go away, however, and Colandrea connected with Malachi Fields on a 45-yard scoring pass that made it 38-17 with just one play gone in the fourth quarter. Clemson answered with a 22-yard field goal from Hauser for a 41-17 advantage with 8:22 to play. The Cavs added a late touchdown and 2-point conversion against a bevy of reserves. Clemson recovered the onside kick, and Klubnik hit Moore on a 35-yard scoring pass. The Cavs added a long late score of their own to account for the final points.

