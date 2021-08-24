Tigers high on 5-star's list after recent visit

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been successful in reeling in highly-rated cornerbacks in the 2022 class. But recruiting never stops, and Reed was back in action hosting another 5-star corner in the 2023 class recently.

Phenix City (AL) Glenwood School cornerback AJ Harris visited Clemson on July 31st, with his initial visit to Clemson coming on June 4th. Harris’ first visit to Clemson ended with an offer, and the Tigers have continued to be a major player in the 5-star’s recruitment. Currently listed as the No. 21 player in the nation and No. 3 cornerback in the ‘23 class, Harris released a top-13 in July that included the Tigers, along with many of the other elite programs in college football. Harris had the chance to bring his mother on his second visit, and the Harris family left Clemson knowing that Harris would be in good hands with the Tigers’ staff.

“That was the biggest reason for us getting back on campus again, because I didn’t want to go anywhere that my mom wasn’t able to see,” Harris told TigerNet. “Really just giving her the opportunity to see how she likes it personally. Me and my dad already fell in love with it. It was definitely a major trip for us. My mom loved it and I know she wouldn’t mind sending me there. She felt that genuine feeling from the coach staff. We had a great conversation with Coach Swinney. He didn’t really throw a recruiting pitch. We just had a nice conversation about life. It was crazy because his son was having a birthday party on the lake, so he left to come talk to me and my family. We had an amazing conversation as far as understanding what they want for you rather than just recruiting. That’s something that stands out to me about Clemson is how they can better you as a young man and help you off the field, which is what my parents care about the most.”

Harris’s first trip to Clemson was memorable for picking up the Clemson offer, and the second visit was an even better experience for the 5-star recruit.

“To me, the vibe was times-10 on the second visit,” Harris said. “I felt the second visit went even better than the first one. They didn’t do anything special, they just acted like themselves again. I will always put being a better man over being a batter football player, because at the end of the day football isn’t forever. We did activities in the PAW Journey involving my characteristics and standing up talking to the room, and just things to help me get a better understanding of myself. That stuff is amazing to me and will help me become a better man and talk better in front of a room. It’s definitely a place I can see myself going for 3-4 years.”

Harris’ entire trip was spent with Reed, with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables also giving Harris a tour during the early part of the visit.

“It was crazy because it felt like the original visit because Coach Reed spent the whole day with me and my family,” he said. “I got to talk to Coach Venables and he spent the whole morning with us. It’s a perfect spot for me to come in and compete for early playing time. I’m a competitor and I love to compete, and I also want to get on the field the fastest way possible. I believe that Clemson could help me do that. I love the conversations that I have with Coach Reed. He’s more than just a football type of guy. When I talk to him, I know it’s someone I’m comfortable with and it’s more than just football.”

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame look to be in the best position currently with Harris. What will Harris be looking for from these schools? And what will be his timeline in moving towards a commitment?

“A stable coaching staff is huge for me. Knowing that the coaches will be there for at least 2 or 3 years,” Harris said of his important factors. “Just making sure the coaching staff is welcoming to my whole family, and somewhere that I don’t mind calling home for the next 3 years. Whoever is in my top-13, I liked the vibe I got over the phone. I’m just making sure it’s somewhere my parents are comfortable sending me off to. We’ve kind of talked about a date. I still want to get this over as soon as possible. I kind of want to do it mid-season, like the October-November timeframe. But it’s nothing that I’ll rush. The way my dad did it, he’s taking us to the early games. I’ll be at Ohio State-Oregon and Clemson-Georgia. I’ll be at all the early games so I can go ahead and get a good feel for the atmosphere.”

Harris is now locked in on his junior season, with an opening night performance last Friday that included 3 rushing touchdowns, a forced fumble, and more impact plays on both sides of the ball. Harris was also a participant at The Opening earlier this summer, a prestigious event for the top high school recruits in the country. Harris was one of the few member from the ’23 class in attendance, and the 5-star left with the MVP award for the defensive backs.

At 6-2, 180-pounds, Harris shows great technique at the cornerback position. Harris works with well-known DB specialist and trainer Oliver Davis, where Harris had the chance to work out and learn from NFL rookies Jaycee Horn and Micah Parsons over the summer.

