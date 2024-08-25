Swinney understands the passion of Clemson vs. Georgia, what a win would mean

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney understands the allure of a Clemson-Georgia game in the season opener. The Tigers drew the nation’s No. 1 team to start things out, facing a Bulldog squad that has won 30 out of the last 31 times it has taken the field. The teams square off in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday in Atlanta (Noon, ABC). The Tigers are ranked 14th nationally heading into the game, and Swinney was asked about the preseason rankings when he previewed the matchup for the Kickoff media. “There are people that like to make projections and things like that. But in my experience, I mean, we've been unranked and won the league. We've been ranked 12th and went all the way to a national championship, and we've been ranked high and didn't finish as well. So I think it's fun,” Swinney said. “I think it's more conversation, creates conversation and buzz about the upcoming season that everybody's excited about.” For Swinney, while it’s all about how his team plays at the end of the season, he understands the draw of a top-15 matchup. “In college football, it's all about where you are in November and December, not where you are in July and August. First of all, you're excited to just play,” he said. “I mean, in our world, unlike baseball or basketball where you play every day or every other day, football, I mean you might have 15, 16, 17 days out of a year that you actually get to play the game that you spend all this time working, preparing, training for. And so it's always exciting to get that first game. And then you throw in the fact that, hey, you're playing in a Kickoff Classic, in a neutral site in a great venue like Mercedes-Benz. And oh, by the way, you're playing the No. 1 team in the nation. You better believe it. That adds a little spice to it for everybody. So it's a lot of fun and eyeballs, a lot of TV sets tuned in. A lot of viewers. People love college football.” The fact that it’s Clemson and Georgia makes it even sweeter. “You can just track college football in general and you can get some of the craziest matchups and people still will watch you throw in two teams that have won more national championships than anybody. I mean, we've won two national championships in the last, what, eight years and they have as well,” Swinney said. “And then it's Clemson, Georgia, that are about 80 miles apart with a lot of history, a lot of tradition. You best believe people are going to tune in to watch that one, and you'll get a lot of people that'll just want to tune in to see how this matchup is going to go.” Swinney said the game is good not only for college football but also for his players. “But it's great for college football. It's a great stage. It's a big-time matchup early on, obviously the team that can find a way to win the game, you create a lot of early momentum in your season. I think it's how we built our program,” Swinney said. “Obviously, it's a challenge. I mean, when you go and you play games like this, I mean you put yourself out there, but I think that's how you teach. I think that's how you expose your team to what it takes to win at the highest level. And that's how we've been to four National Championships, six playoffs. We've won this league seven out of the last nine years. “The second-winningest team in the country the last 13 years, us and Alabama. And I believe a big part of that is how we've scheduled over the years. And so when we go, these guys have a clear vision of what it's supposed to look like and going to look like when you get into these type of games, if you're fortunate enough to get to that postseason deal, it's not something you haven't seen before. These are bright lights; these are big time fan bases. There's just tons of passion. And I think it's important for your fans to feel that and your, but more importantly, your team to feel that.” He also understands the challenge ahead. “I don't think the preseason No. 1 team in the country has lost since 1990 in an opener. So it's big to win any game out of the gate in a game like this,” Swinney said. “But you're talking about the No. 1 team in the nation team that's lost two games in three years. So I think it would be obviously huge for our players and a lot of wind in your sails early on, certainly for our fans. And then it's Clemson, Georgia and all the rivalry stuff that goes with that. So it's a big deal, no doubt about it. “But I tell you what, we got App State the next week and you win the game just like any other game, you celebrate it, you better move on quick because you'll get exposed as you go through your schedule. Every week has to be the biggest game of the year. That just has to be a mindset. So I think it's important. We all know that, hey, this is an opener, and it's huge, but they're not going to give us a national championship trophy if we win the game. And so it's a long season ahead.”

