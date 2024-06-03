Swinney sings Whitney Houston classic to impress recruits on big visit weekend

The Clemson coaching staff hosted all of the committed prospects for the 2025 class and 15 targets, with 5-star offensive lineman David Sanders the biggest name. It was a weekend full of activities according to quarterback commit Blake Hebert.

“It was a great weekend, a lot of fun,” Hebert told TigerNet. “We had a lot of activities but most of the time we were just hanging out together and getting to know each other. We had a lake day and then went to Coach Swinney’s house. We had a scavenger hunt around campus, so it was a lot of fun.”

The recruits enjoyed a karaoke session at Swinney’s house, and some talent began to emerge. From an unexpected source.

“David (Sanders) and Christian (Garrett) were up there, and I was up there playing guitar and my dad was with me,” Hebert said. “But the best was probably Coach Swinney. He was up there singing Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody and it was great.”

It’s just unfair!



At some point you just have to feel bad for that other school in the State.



Dabo - Riley - CJ - Luke.



Clemson 2.0 coming soon. #familyforever @ClemsonFB @DavidsonGideon pic.twitter.com/lSGNRyoNpk — Love God. Like sport (@brian_davidson8) June 2, 2024

Hebert said it was important for the committed prospects to spend time together. “We are going to be spending three or four years together, and we want to make a great run,” he said. “So building a bond with them and getting to know them is obviously huge. And then the uncommitted guys, I think they all had a great time. I don’t really have to say anything to them.”

Clemson DB commit Tae Harris said the weekend was better than expected.

"It went very well," he said via text. "I am glad I chose it to be my home."

One of the big-time defensive tackle prospects in the nation, Christian Garrett (6-4 285) of Bogart, GA, made his official visit to Clemson. This was his first official visit, and he has three more planned this month with Georgia, Georgia Tech and Tennessee the next three weekends.

His visit got off on the right foot at Clemson as he spent time with Swinney and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“The visit was great. I enjoyed every part of it,” Garrett said. “The part that stuck out to me the most was just how close everybody was. It’s easy to like say it. Coach Swinney was like, it’s easy to say it, but it’s hard to show it, and they definitely showed it this weekend.”

Eason would be Garrett’s position coach at Clemson, and the two did get the chance to talk about what Garrett would look like as part of the Clemson front wall of defense.

“We were talking about the plan he has for me and how he would see me fitting in, and how I fit into their schemes with what they’ve got going on over there,” Garrett said. “They really see me playing the whole front, which is not a problem for me.”

Garrett, of course, also got plenty of time to hang out with and socialize with the players. Fellow Georgian defensive tackle Champ Thompson, in particular, was by his side quite a bit over the weekend.

“It was really cool to see how they bond and what they do on the daily, just casual stuff,” Garrett said.

Clemson has been a factor with Garrett dating back to his summer camp visit last year. The weekend official visit only strengthened their spot with him as he moves forward with other official visits.

“They already were high on the board even before the official, but they are even higher now,” Garrett said.

Garrett has set July 20th for his commitment announcement.

Clemson Fans I need yall to show love to the IG!!🐅 @thebrycedavis_ pic.twitter.com/G1M8Nogtxc — Bryce Davis (@BryceDavis45) June 3, 2024

I'd like to thank Clemson University and its awesome football staff for the hospitality during my son's first OV. It was an honor to meet and be hosted by some of the most respected men in the nation! Coach Sweeney, Coach Goodwin, NFL great C.J. Spiller, etc! ✌🏿❤️&🏈 pic.twitter.com/mZBFWU7G6F — Robert Idris Archie (@IdrisArchie) June 3, 2024

Had a great time on my first OV at Clemson, thank you to the all coaches and staff for the awesome weekend! @CUCoachReed pic.twitter.com/BWH9SrqJxc — Donovan Starr (@Donostarr8) June 3, 2024