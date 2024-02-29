Swinney says Peter Woods was the best option at defensive end

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – When the Clemson coaches looked for viable options at a thin defensive end spot, they decided the best players were already on the roster, not in the transfer portal. Enter Peter Woods. Veteran defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll ran out of eligibility last season, leaving a bevy of youngsters and inexperienced players to join sophomore TJ Parker at the end spot. Aside from Parker, the entire group of defensive ends has combined for just 128 combined career snaps. Woods was a 2023 Freshman All-American credited with 27 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 307 snaps over 12 games (two starts), but he played the majority of those snaps at defensive tackle. A 6-2, 315-pounder, Woods will try his hand at end this spring. “We're really fortunate. We're really blessed with some guys that have a lot of experience,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Peter Woods is the guy that gives us a... he's the wild card, if you will. He gives us a lot of flexibility. You'll see Peter and TJ out there at the end starting out because we feel great about our interior guys. But Payton Page, Tré Williams, (DeMonte) Capehart, Stephiylan (Green). We got a couple of young ones coming in here that we're really excited about. We got a deep group right there.” Woods isn’t the only defensive tackle moving to end, and the rest of the group will get a long look from defensive ends coach Chris Rumph. “We’re actually taking Peter and Caden Story, our two guys that we've moved to end,” Swinney said. Peter will continue to play both, especially in passing situations and things like that. You'll see that through the rest of his career. He'll be a guy that will be dynamic and moving around. But that's where it starts. Really excited about AJ Hoffler. He really developed last year. He's a natural pass rusher and still putting some of the other stuff together. We got a couple of young guys in here. (Adam) Kissayi is here. We'll see what he's doing. Darien (Mayo) will be here this summer. He's one of the guys that isn't here yet. Obviously, (Cade) Denhoff, this kid's played a ton of football for us and got a lot of experience this year. I think Rumph is going to be great for those guys. It's already been a really good transition there. Then we'll see if Zaire (Patterson) can take a step or not. But we like the group, especially with the additions.” Swinney said the coaches felt like they addressed their needs with players on the roster. “We felt like in our recruiting, we addressed our recruiting within our room,” he said. “There was nobody out there that we felt like could come in here and beat out Peter Woods. We will roll with what we got. I do think Caden Story is a guy that will be an intriguing guy as we go through the spring. He looks great, he's athletic, he's about 260, and he's got his body in a good spot, so I'm excited about the group.” He then said that Woods’ freaky athleticism allows for the move, and he was asked how Woods compares to former Clemson defensive lineman (and current Miami Dolphin) Christian Wilkins. “Similar in that they're both dynamic. But Peter's fast. He might be the fastest D-lineman we have. I mean, not that Christian is slow, God forbid. Christian, you're fast. He watches this, I'll be getting a text message from him. But Peter can fly. I mean, he's freaky," Swinney said. "He's stronger. He's a freaky dude, man. I mean, the dude can play anywhere. He could play end at 290 and play it as fast as you need him to play it. That guy is a football player. He could probably play MIKE backer for us. You'll see us use him in a lot of ways, especially now that he's got a year under his belt, and he gives us a lot of flexibility. “But he's just an incredibly gifted, fast, explosive, strong, powerful football player, and really understands the game. Played at the highest level, 7A, played in five state championships in a row. The kids, he's a winner, he's a grinder, he's got the mindset that you want. So all those things bode well for us.”

