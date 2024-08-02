Swinney says his team is big and strong, led by Peter Woods

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson football’s annual weigh-in was held Wednesday afternoon, and none of the listed weights shocked or surprised head coach Dabo Swinney. Swinney said the fact that no one came in out of shape shows the focus of this team. “We are in tune with everything going on all throughout the summer, so it's not like it used to be where you didn't ever see 'em or things like that,” Swinney said. “These guys, they've done what they need to do, so I expected them all to, based on what we did in the spring and all the exit meetings, to buy into what we asked of them, and they did. And then you kind of are engaged all summer long on where they are. So, there was really nobody that really shocked me, nobody that I was disappointed in or anything like that. I was very encouraged by all these guys on where they are and especially with their body composition. “The team's done a great job. We're big, we're strong and we've got a lot of guys that really bought in and had a good summer from that aspect. Now we have to get to work on the field.” He said freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco has transformed his body since arriving last January. “I felt good about him in the spring at 170 or whatever he showed up at,” Swinney said. “He really caught on quickly and really competed all spring and he demonstrated that he could mentally do what he needed to do and physically do what he needed to do. But it was about just becoming the best version of himself since he's been here. So him getting stronger, bigger will help him just compete better and help him. It'll accentuate what he already does well and accentuate those things. So proud of him and all the guys and how they've worked hard.” Defensive lineman Peter Woods, who will line up at defensive end at times this fall, told the media during the spring that 295 pounds was a weight goal. He showed up at 319 pounds, but Swinney says it didn’t matter. “As I said, it's about the composition. He's really lean. He's a freaky dude. He's a very lean guy,” Swinney said of Woods. “He's leaner than guys that weigh 280 in some cases. So just a unique human being. That's the best way I can describe it. He can run for days, he's in great shape. He's going to have to play a lot of snaps and he's going to play multiple positions. He's going to play probably every position across the front, but obviously when you're playing out at end there's a little bit more space involved and things like that. But he crushed every number. He's just a big, strong kid. He looks at a weight, and he gets stronger. He's in a good place with his body composition.”

