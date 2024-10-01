Swinney says Florida State is still talented and dangerous

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney still believes in FSU’s talent. No. 15 Clemson (3-1 overall, 2-0 ACC) travels to Tallahassee this weekend to take on a Florida State team (1-4, 1-3) in a freefall after many picked the Seminoles as the preseason favorite to win the ACC. Florida St. has lost to Georgia Tech, Memphis, Boston College and SMU, but did pick up a victory over Cal. Next up is a Clemson team that rebounded from a season-opening loss to Georgia with three wins at home. "We had a good month at home. Good teams win at home, but great teams win on the road,” Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. “You have to execute when they're not all cheering for you. Florida State is a really tough place to play. Their fans do a great job, and this is a game with a lot of history. None of the records matter. There are good players on both sides. Florida State has a bunch of players who will play on Sunday. "We have a lot of guys who are just getting better and better every rep, through good and bad plays. So we're excited about this opportunity. I know they've got questions about quarterback in terms of who will play, but regardless, they do a lot of things that will challenge you. There are a million ways that they screen you. They're very aggressive that way. Good players across the board. We have to be ready regardless of who plays at quarterback.” Florida State’s defense is ranked 92nd nationally but still has talent. "All those guys up front are going to play on Sunday. They're a great looking football team when you look at the personnel that they have on tape,” Swinney said. "For us, we want to continue to improve and develop our team on the road. We have to overcome adversity on the road." Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a familiar face to Clemson fans, is out with a finger injury and the Seminoles will start Brock Glenn under center. Swinney was asked what they’ve seen out of Glenn on film. "Not much. He played the last part of the SMU game and you got a chance to see him against Louisville in the ACC Championship game,” he said. “They had some wildcat as well in that ACC Championship game. I would expect some of that as well if they're down a guy at quarterback. He's a good player, but we don't have a lot of tape on him." Swinney was asked if he’s surprised at FSU’s record. "Football is hard. It's a hard game. A few plays here or there can affect the confidence of a team,” he said. "A couple of plays go your way or against you, next thing you know it's different. Kids today are growing up with a lot of noise and pressure ... more than any other time in history with straight up negativity and criticism. And that's hard. That can affect a team. Then you have injuries and other things. Look at a couple of those games, though, and they're right there. If you do this long enough, you'll have a year along the way where crazy things can happen. You just have to keep going. "Everyone is surprised with where their record is. You also have to give the other teams credit. Georgia Tech is a really good team. Boston College is a good team. Look at their quarterback. Man, he's a great player. That was a tough, physical, football game. Memphis? They're a really good team. Any time you play good teams, especially if you're not playing with the type of confidence you need, it can go the other way. Cal is good. SMU is good. They've played good teams. Let's not just attack Florida State. We lose a game around here, and it's like we're just awful. Let's give other teams credit. This is a really, really, talented team. Just watch the NFL every Sunday. A couple of plays here and there, and you're 0-4."

