Swinney says Clemson's offense is in a funk and he feels like he's back in 2010
by - Senior Writer - Sunday, October 17, 2021, 7:42 PM
Swinney says this season reminds him of 2010.
In case you can’t tell, the Clemson offense is in a funk and it’s feeling a lot like 2010.

Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Sunday evening to review the 17-14 victory over Syracuse and to preview the game at Pitt (5-1 overall, 2-0 ACC) next Saturday at Heinz Field. The Tigers are currently a 3.5 to 4-point underdog to the Panthers.

Swinney said the win over the Orange showed the heart of his team.

"Great win by our guys against Syracuse, a division opponent. We certainly made it hard on ourselves in a lot of areas. We have a resilient team,” Swinney said. “We have had four straight one-possession games. The guys are playing hard. It is frustrating to see us struggle offensively and miss so many opportunities, but we have to keep grinding. Sooner or later we will work our way through it. It's all about winning, though, and we won on the road, so I am proud of that. Guys are playing hard and compete.

"No turnovers, and that's two games in a row which is a positive. We had red zone touchdowns. I thought DJ (Uiagalelei) had his best game. We had five drops and he missed a couple of throws. But two games in a row and I think he is heading in the right direction. Trotter did a solid job, outside of the obvious (a bad snap past Uiagalelei). Davis Allen was tremendous. We did make some big plays but again, too many missed opportunities. The drops were huge and the snap was critical. We had some missed blocks, especially outside at receiver. Just overall consistency is an area where we have to improve. It takes 11, not eight or nine or ten.”

Swinney praised the effort of his defense.

“Defensively, the name of the game is points and we did hold them to 14 points. Our coverage wasn't as good. It's the worst we have been in the rush game as far as yards-per-carry,” Swinney said. “We held them to 26 yards overall in the second half, so we made some good adjustments there. We had several PBUs, most on the season, but we also gave up the biggest pass play on the season. The interception was huge. We had several missed tackles that cost us. They were two-for-two on fourth down. A lot of mistakes, but again, guys kept battling and competing.

"Our special teams have been the difference in the game the last two weeks. We did some good things there. Again, not pretty but a win is a win. I'm proud of our resilience. We will have to play a lot better this week. This is a really good team we are getting ready to play. We will have to play a lot cleaner.

"Injury-wise, from that game we are in a pretty good spot. Hopefully we will get some guys back for this week."

He then said the Panthers will present a challenge.

“They're a good team. Their quarterback (Kenny Pickett) is special. He is a sixth-year guy, smart, efficient, he has 21 touchdowns and one pick,” Swinney said. “He keeps them out of trouble. He is a true dual-threat guy. They have excellent receivers. That No. 3 (Jordan Addison) is probably the best we have seen all year. They're top 10 nationally in offense. We will have our hands full with this bunch. Very experienced, confident, group. Pickett is the highest-rated quarterback in college football. Defensively, they're aggressive and in your face. They also have a veteran group with a lot of depth. They're going to challenge you. That No. 8 (Calijah Kancey) for them inside is a great player."

The offensive line continues to be a work in progress.

"That's kind of been the story of the year. We're musical chairs on the offensive line. We've had three different centers and we have had injuries. Not great continuity,” Swinney said. “We felt great coming out of the BC game and then boom, (Hunter) Rayburn is out. (Mason) Trotter hadn't played all year and then he plays 70-something snaps Friday. Jordan McFadden is our best player. There is no question about that. He's been a great player for us all year. (Matt) Bockhorst was consistent Friday. Walker did not have a very good game but only practiced two days the last two weeks (concussion). Same thing with (Will) Putnam."

Swinney said the dropped passes and the play of the receivers has caused the offense to be in a funk.

"It is beyond frustrating. We have practiced well. Early on we were missing plays. Now the quarterback is putting the ball on the money. The second series and that's going to be a 50-yard play. Nobody is around (Justyn) Ross,” he said. “Ross just kind of stepped funny and lost his focus on the ball. We had the crazy snap, we overcome third and 16 and then we don't make the catch. Just frustrating because I know we are better than that. We made some plays, too, now. That play Ross made down on the goal line was unbelievable. He must have been 15 feet up in the air. That play Joe had in the end zone was great. We're just in a funk now and have to keep working our way through it."

He thinks the offense is close to breaking out but also thinks this season reminds him of the struggles of 2010.

“We're a lot closer than people on the outside think. It's just a matter of finishing on some plays and getting 11 guys together. Everyone has to be on the same page,” Swinney said. “Just communication and continuity with 11 guys getting their jobs done. It's all a reflection of us as coaches. Player performance ... we (coaches) are responsible for that. Everyone is working their butts off. I feel like I am back in 2010 again. We lost five games by six points or less that year. This group, at least, is finding a way to win. So I am proud of that and we are doing some good things but we are nowhere near where we need to be or can be. We just have to put it all together."

He said he was pleased with the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

"He graded a winner and took care of the ball two weeks in a row. He missed one but otherwise put the ball on the money,” Swinney said. “He really managed the game well, ran the ball effectively, got us in the right calls and like I said, he made some beautiful throws. That's really two games in a row where he has taken a step forward. Now, we've just got to be better around him."

