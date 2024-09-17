Swinney on the Textile Bowl against NC State: 'It means a lot to a lot of people'

CLEMSON – The Textile Bowl means NC State, the start of eight consecutive conference games, and another day in Death Valley. After an open date last week, Clemson will return to Death Valley on Saturday for the second portion of a three-game September homestand when the Tigers face the NC State Wolfpack. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast on ABC. Clemson is attempting to earn its 800th all-time win. Clemson would become the 14th FBS program (and first ACC program) ever to win 800 games. “Excited to get back at it this week. It's been a good opportunity for us to improve our team, learn from the first couple games, and hopefully apply some of those lessons moving forward,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Tuesday teleconference. “But proud of the guys and how they worked last week. Got a couple guys that have taken advantage of the opportunity to continue to get healthy, but just ready to get back at it. Going to be a great opportunity for us here at home with a noon game. This is a big game for both teams as we get into conference play, and that's really what it's all about at this point in the conference. We have eight straight conference games coming up, so every week is a huge opportunity starting with this one, but I know our crowd is going to show up. That was a great environment against App State and I know they'll be eager to get back in the Valley and kick this thing off the right way.” Clemson has a 60-30-1 lead in the all-time series against NC State, including a 27-11 home record against the Wolfpack. Clemson has won nine of the last 11 games in the series and 16 of the last 19. However, NC State has won two of the last three. “NC State's good football team, a big rivalry game every year. It's been around for a long, long time,” Swinney said. “Nobody really talks about the Textile Bowl anymore, but it's still out there, and it means a lot to a lot of people on both sides of this game. So, this is a very experienced football team that we're getting ready to play. They obviously lost their quarterback, but they went and got (Grayson) McCall, who this guy's played a million games, and I know right now they say that he's not going to be the starter. And then they went and brought in Noah Rogers (WR), had a heck of a year last year. So he's back. They went and got the running back from Duke. “And then all those linemen are back and then they brought the center in from Notre Dame. So very, very experienced offensive group. They're well coached, they're tough, they're physical, they're built to run the ball. They challenge you from a discipline standpoint and leveraging the ball eyes on your work. A lot of just disciplined type plays in what they do and then they're downhill at you. So this is a good football team, again, receivers that can make plays. And over on the defensive side, really good upfront, physical, strong. This is a defense. They're not afraid to challenge you and come after you and it doesn't matter who they're playing, that's just their mentality. And then they'll play a lot of drop eight as well, just depending on the situation. “It could be first down, it could be third and long. So, they do a really good job from a scheme standpoint, but really, really good football team. A lot of guys with a lot of experience and I know they had a couple of guys that are questionable, but I would say whoever they run out there on Saturday will be ready to play the Tigers and vice versa. So, we're looking forward to a great opportunity. Dave's done an awesome job with that program at a place I have a lot of respect for and look forward to, a great battle on Saturday.” On Peter Woods injury “He's day to day. He's day to day. He's day to day, he's at practice. He hasn't missed one yet. He's out there everyday grinding, working. He stayed here all weekend, as a matter of fact, just to continue to work on his rehab.” On KC Concepcion moving all over the field “They do. And I would say you'll probably see more of that this week. I mean, I would anticipate you might see him in some Wildcat situation to try to create some extra hats in the run game. A lot that they do with McCall. He's a really good runner and a very, very willing runner and a smart runner. So they've done that already in the past with (Rogers), and I could see them doing a little bit more of that, but they're just going to make sure he touches the ball. I mean, he's a dynamic player, so they're going to make sure he touches the ball, and they move him around. So, it's hard to just really isolate on him. They move him around to try to create some mismatches and isolate him on what they think is better matchups. But they motion him all the time, align him up everywhere. So, he is a good football player and they do a good job of getting him touches. So, you have to know where he is every single play.” On Sammy Brown and Dee Crayton “They're ready to go play. That's our job as coaches to help them be confident in what their job is and if they don't not confident with something, well what are they confident with and let's make sure we ask 'em to do that. I think that's just coaching. We always say we have to meet them where they are and we can't just expect them to come to us or to where maybe another player is. So, you have to be smart with where those guys are. They haven't played as much football as Barrett Carter, but I'm really encouraged. I think those guys have taken a ton of ownership. Wes has done a great job with 'em and Dee and Sammy, they're ready to roll. They're good players, they're talented guys and they're talented young guys that their best football still in front of them for sure. So that's one of those positions hopefully that you stay a little healthy and you can keep your best guys healthy and bring those guys along, but they have to be ready to go play and they will be.”

