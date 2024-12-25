Swinney on his team: 'They know they're good enough' to climb the mountain again

David Hood by Senior Writer -

AUSTIN – They know they’re good enough. Now they have to go do it. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was disappointed following last Saturday’s College Football Playoff loss at Texas, but there were moments of smiles as he looked ahead to the 2025 season. The Tigers hopefully return quarterback Cade Klubnik, who will be one of the top signal callers in the nation. Four members of the offensive line return, along with all of the wide receivers and a major portion of the defense. With some tweaks here and there, the Tigers look to blend experience and talent, and a trip to Texas only adds to the fire. “We'll build on this,” Swinney said. “It's a great experience for our guys.” Swinney then said his players know what they can accomplish. “They know they're good enough. Most of our team is back,” he said. “You saw the heart of our quarterback, how about that guy? Just incredible, incredible leadership in the locker room. I wish everybody could experience what I just experienced in the locker room, the leadership of our guys. How much they love each other. It's pretty special. Again it stinks, but we'll build on this. “This will be just another step in the direction that we want to go to get back to the top of the mountain. You've got to put yourself in position. We did that. You've got to learn and grow, we'll do that. The example that was set by these seniors, again listening to them all year, all year reading their comments, it's been amazing. Coming to work every single day has been an absolute joy and blessing. I promise you, the example that they set for these guys coming back, it will not be wasted. Those guys will build upon that. I've already seen that in the locker room.” Swinney went on to add that the Tigers return a bevy of young talent, including wide receiver T.J. Moore, who had a career-high nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. “Saw a lot of young talent. How about T.J. Moore out there tonight. Had some big plays. (Bryant) Wesco making plays,” Swinney said. “Got a lot of young talent. Saw some other guys get in there and do some stuff. Slipped Adam (Randall) in there, played a little running back for us today too, popped some runs. There was a lot of bright things. Again, it's always sad when it ends even when it ends great. We've got a lot of guys coming back. We've got a really good football team. Payton Page, Barrett Carter, and Marcus Tate, and Briny (Jake Briningstool), R.J. Mickens. An example those guys have set -- and Mafah -- it's a special, special group of people. There's a lot of young guys that have got a ton of great experience this year that I think we can build on. And add to as well.”

