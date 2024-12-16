Swinney on different CFP, preparing for complete Texas team

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney says his Tigers will face a complete team in Texas this weekend. Swinney met with the media Monday in his final news conference ahead of Saturday's matchup between the No. 12 Tigers (10-3) and No. 5 Texas (11-2) in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for 4 PM (EST) on TNT. Clemson last played nine days ago against SMU in the ACC Championship Game. “From a team standpoint, it's been like an open date for us. We have no school this week because they're done with finals. It's a similar schedule, though, with practice,” Swinney said. “It's awesome to be a part of the first expanded playoff. It's a unique opportunity to go on the road and play at a great venue. It is a huge challenge, but they all are when you get to this point in the season.” Swinney said preparations have been different this time around. "Today is like a normal Monday for us. We're on the practice field a little earlier,” he said. “We'll go out there Thursday night and get at the hotel around 9 or so. Everyone's going with us this time ... wives, everyone. We'll do a walk-through on Friday. Our team has used time wisely. Nobody will be 100 percent in game 14, but we've got enough. We lost Jay Haynes. He tore his ACL and had surgery this morning. He's on the road to recovery this moment. “It's very different in every aspect. Had we gotten the bye, it would have been similar. This is very different. It's a quick turnaround. It's an open date. You're right into it during finals, plus it's a true road game. From the standpoint of the makeup of our team, they're excited. They should be. They won this league and they're one of 12 teams in the playoff. They earned it. They all want to compete at the highest level. We could have scheduled anyone in the opener. We started off with a tough half in the opener, but we stayed together and came together to finish strong and respond. You play all the games. They're super happy. It's a new season. It's about us trying to play our best four quarters. That's what we are focused on." Texas suffered only two losses – both to Georgia. “Texas has had an outstanding year. (Steve) Sarkisian has done a great job. They've been in the playoff the last two years. They have an outstanding quarterback, they're good in the trenches and have explosive players. They put it all together offensively. Defensively, they don't give up any points ... it's like 12 points a game. They're big up front. They have athletic linebackers and they're very skilled in the secondary. It's a complete team. It's a great challenge. We're looking forward to it.” On running back depth “We signed who we think is the best running back in the nation (Gideon Davidson). He can't play, though. We are in love with the guys we signed. We love the room that we have." Can extra time off help Phil Mafah "It can't hurt. We've got what we've got. Nobody is 100 percent. I doubt Texas has a lot of players who are 100 percent. Mafah has to have postseason surgery regardless, but he'll give it everything he's got. I thought he was better in the last game, but we have to use our depth there for sure. Our guys behind them, it's their opportunity." On if David Eziomume could play "Keith Adams, Jarvis (Green) and Eziomume ... there's a chance any of them could play. Y'all must not believe in those guys behind Mafah and Haynes. Y'all believed in them in the recruiting process because they were all highly ranked." On Clemson’s “Us against the world” mentality "I think they know that hey, we're the 12th seed. We're just happy to have a chance. Anything can happen. They know that there won't be many people who will give us an opportunity to win." On the Texas secondary "They're really talented and skilled. They have elite corner and safety play. They can all run. They know their scheme and they're very committed to it. It all goes back to their dudes up front. They can get pressure with four. They're usually better than most up front. They're big and twitchy inside. They've got depth, too. They're well-coached. They don't do a lot but they're really good at what they do. They have been able to dictate to offenses most of the time. It's hard to run on them and throw on them. They're built to stop the run. They tackle well, too. They're complete teams. They're good enough to win the whole thing ... for sure, without a doubt. They're as good as anybody." What does Tyler Brown provide at this point "He gives us great depth. It's nice to have a guy like Tyler Brown. Antonio, Cole and TJ have kind of solidified themselves. The best thing with Tyler is that he got to redshirt this year. He can play the Z and H. It's good having him available." On fourth-quarter defensive struggles against SMU "I give credit to their guys. They have an elite quarterback and running back and they made some plays. We didn't do a good enough job offensively to put it away. We didn't complement each other. You have to give them credit. That's why they were undefeated in the conference. Those guys can score and can score quick. It was a hard-fought game. They made a couple of great plays and got themselves back in it. You only have to win by one more point."

