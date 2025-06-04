Clemson offers 5-star punter Mikey Bukauskas

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Mikey Bukauskas Punter

Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Prosper, TX (Prosper HS) Class: 2026 ESPN: NR 6-3205Prosper, TX (Prosper HS)2026

One of the top-rated punters in the 2026 class reported a Clemson offer late Tuesday. Prosper, Texas' Mikey Bukauskas posted it on social media: "BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVORED...Thank you Jesus for your sacrifice and grace...and thank you Dabo Swinney for providing me with the privilege and platform to punt ball for @ClemsonFB on full scholarship!!" Kohl's Professional Camps rates him as a 5-star and the No. 2 punter in the nation. Their most recent profile on him: "Bukauskas dominated at the 2025 Kohl's Texas Spring Showcase. He produced one of the top chart sessions nationwide this spring. His overall score on punts was 120.38 points which includes a big ball of 60 yards with 5.18 seconds of hang time. He also scored 117.60 points in the kickoff portion of camp. He has Power 4 frame and leg strength. One of the top Punt/KO guys in his class. Bukauskas competed at the 2024 Kohl's Western Winter Showcase. He has continued to refine his ball striking and he had another strong showing at the event. He competed in all three disciplines and produced some excellent charts at camp. He scored 14 points in the field goal charting and scored 104.20 points in the kickoff portion of camp. His overall punt score at camp was 100.79 points and he connected with a big ball of 55 yards with 4.50 seconds of hang time. Bukauskas competed at the Fall Ranking Event in Oct of 2024 and put on a show. His kickoff score of 114.45 and punt score of 115.95 were at the D1 level. He also scored 11/15 points on field goals. Bukauskas also attended Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024. He scored 98.30 points in punting, 16/36 points on field goals, and 102.70 points on kick-offs. He has a D1 frame and potential." His reported offers also include home state Texas and SMU, and Southern Miss. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!