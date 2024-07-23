CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Stanford head coach Troy Taylor says Cardinal set for 'epic' Clemson trip
Stanford's Troy Taylor knows a September trip to Clemson will be a challenge. (Photo: Darren Yamashita / USATODAY)

2024 Jul 23

CHARLOTTE - Stanford has a new conference, new rivals and lengthy road trips in its first year in the ACC. A journey to Clemson is included, a place that the Cardinal head coach says is "epic."

The season's structure is about to look drastically different for Stanford's football program.

The ACC is hosting its annual media kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina this week, and the Bay Area-based Cardinal spoke on Tuesday.

Stanford is one of the ACC’s brand-new additions to the conference, so the new kids on the block made their first trip to the East Coast.

The initial news of the move to the ACC certainly took some getting used to, especially for a team whose football brand lies in the West.

“It is a bit bizarre,” linebacker Tristan Sinclair said. “I would be lying if I didn’t say so. I think it was the best thing that they (Stanford) could do. I’m just excited for it. It will be a fun change.”

One of the new challenges of a new conference schedule is the coast-to-coast travel. Stanford will take trips across the country to Syracuse, Clemson and North Carolina State in 2024.

The silver lining for the Cardinal? This group went 3-2 on the road in 2023, with wins against Colorado, Hawaii, and Washington State.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels used a season opener against Hawaii as a reference point for how this group will handle a demanding travel schedule.

“We have the experience,” Daniels said. “I told somebody today we flew out to Hawaii last year. It is a six-hour flight, and you have to leave two days before. We have had this experience, and I expect nothing less from our guys. We will be fine with it.”

One of those matchups that will require a lengthy flight will be a September trip to Death Valley against Clemson.

Stanford will face the Tigers on the back end of consecutive road games following a trip to Syracuse.

Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor feels familiar with this new opponent, who looks forward to competing at a location he’s seen plenty of on national TV.

“It is one of those epic places,” Taylor said. “We see them on television a lot. We are excited to go to a challenging, hostile environment. I think that, as a kid, it’s one of the places you dream about playing. We also realize it will be a huge challenge as well.”

Dreams will become a reality when Stanford faces Clemson on Homecoming Saturday, September 28th.

Tuesday at the ACC Football Kickoff

