Standout GA WR Jaden Upshaw recaps Clemson visit, details relationship with Tyler Grisham

Tyler Grisham has the attention of a rising receiver in the 2027 class. Jaden Upshaw of Leesburg (GA) Lee County had quite the sophomore season, and several top programs have noticed. Upshaw totaled 62 catches for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns, securing first-team all-region honors in the process. Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, and Florida State are among the many that have extended offers to the rising junior, and that number will only continue to grow. The young wideout had the chance to visit Clemson to close out March, and he was particularly impressed by Grisham's relationship with him. “I’ll say that when one of the coaches came to my school to talk to me, that’s when I was interested,” Upshaw said. “Talking to coach Grisham, you know he’s definitely a great guy. I love his passion for the game, and it was great talking to him overall.” Another item that caught the Georgia wideout’s eye was the way the operation at practice was conducted. Clemson’s practice intensity has not gone unnoticed, with several prospects telling TigerNet that thowthings are carried out is certainly significant. Upshaw adds more weight to this feeling, adding that things are run very effectively. “As for the practices, I love how they definitely get after it, and they move effectively,” Upshaw told TigerNet. Another efficient aspect of his visit was his conversations with the entire staff, ranging from Tajh Boyd to some defensive coaches. “My conversations with the coaches were great,” Upshaw said. “From talking to Coach Boyd all the way to the defensive coaches, it was definitely great.” For the 2027 visitors who came away with positive feelings on Clemson, in comes the waiting game for an offer. For Upshaw, an offer from Dabo Swinney and the staff would be recognition that he’s a complete player, displaying how much his game has evolved. “The offer would mean a lot because you have to be very special to them and be a total play-maker for them to offer, especially after looking at all the statistics.” Upshaw’s summer plans have not been finalized, with his visit back to Clemson for the spring game still up in the air. He has a strong desire to get back to campus as soon as he can. Sophomore Szn Highlights ⬇️⬇️

