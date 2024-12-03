SMU head coach says the Tigers are talented, loves Klubnik's growth

David Hood by Senior Writer -

A lot is on the line on Saturday in Charlotte. Clemson clinched a spot in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Tigers, who are 9-3 overall on the season and finished 7-1 in ACC play, will take on No. 8 SMU, who finished the regular season at 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. Clemson will hope to cap its 2024 conference campaign by earning its 28th overall conference title and extend its ACC record by collecting its 22nd ACC title. In addition to seeking Clemson's 28th all-time conference title and 22nd all-time ACC title, a win on Saturday would be expected by most to clinch Clemson's seventh all-time College Football Playoff berth. Clemson's six all-time College Football Playoff berths in the tournament's inaugural decade were second only to Alabama's eight. Saturday's ACC Championship Game will be Clemson's conference-record 10th title game appearance. Clemson will become the fifth program ever to appear in 10 conference title games all-time, joining Alabama (15), Florida (13), Oklahoma (12) and Georgia (12, including 2024). The Tigers have a sterling 8-1 all-time record in ACC Championship Games, including an 8-0 record in their last eight appearances from 2011-22 after losing their ACC Championship Game debut in 2009. Clemson's .889 winning percentage in conference championship games is the second-best nationally among programs that have qualified for at least four conference title games. Clemson can join Alabama and Oklahoma as the only programs ever to earn a win in nine consecutive conference championship game appearances. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said the Tigers have talent across the board. “Well, it’s 3 o’clock here on Sunday. So I’ve started watching Clemson, but I haven’t watched enough to be able to probably tell you the specific thing that will be a challenge other than their players, their talent level. I mean, they’re a really good football team,” Lashlee said. “Top to bottom defensively. mean, they’re big up front on the D-line. They can eat up gaps to stop the run. They can really rush the passer. They have a really good pressure package. Wes (Goodwin) does a great job and then they have some really athletic linebackers. They can run and cover side to side, and they have really athletic and long physical DBs. So there’s really not a weakness defensively and I think their defense has really carried them in a lot of ways. “And then you go to their offense. And you know Cade (Klubnik) is someone I really have a lot of respect for. When I was the OC at Miami, he was the top quarterback in that class that I would have loved to have had. And you know being a Texas kid you know, had known of him and obviously he went to Clemson, but really thought highly of his skill set then I know they’ve got some really talented young receivers. They’ve got a game-changing tight end. And some really good linemen. Tristan Leigh’s a guy we recruited hard at Miami. And then they got a big time running back like Phil Mafah. So when you just kind of start talking about their team, they’re very well balanced. They don’t really have any weaknesses on either side of the ball. And I think that’s why they are the consistent team they are.” Lashlee said he’s seen growth out of Klubnik. “I liked Cade back then for what you see him doing right now. I mean, he can really throw the football, he can hurt you with his legs. But I just liked who he was,” Lashlee said. “I liked the intangibles he had, as a leader, as a winner, what he did in high school and what he’s now done there. I haven’t sat and studied his career near to the level you have to see all the areas he’s grown. But I think second year in the system with (Garrett) Riley and like everything else. I think the more games you play, the better you get. I mean, the game slows down, you get more confident. You’ve been in when big moments come, you’ve been in them before, the more you played. “And so I think that’s what he does. I mean, I think he values the football. He gets the ball to his playmakers and when he needs to pull it down like he did yesterday a couple of times, make some big runs. He shows great toughness. He did it against Pitt a few weeks ago as well. So I just think again, he looks like he’s very comfortable and in complete command of what they’re trying to do. And so I think as a quarterback, when you get to the point that you’re no longer worrying about yourself, like you’re confident who you are in a system you’re in, you’re just gonna go play. It allows you to help make others around you better. And I think he’s gotten to that phase where his play makes the guys around him better.”

