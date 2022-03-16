Scrimmage Notes: Adam Randall impressive, defense is "violent and fast"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Spring practice No. 9 was a scrimmage, the last before the team and coaches go their different directions for spring break. Due to inclement weather in the area, the scrimmage was held inside the Poe Indoor Facility, and we have some news and notes to pass along.

I’ll start with freshman wide receiver Adam Randall. One observer said Randall caught about a 40-yard pass from Cade Klubnik and should have been tackled at the spot he caught it, but he ran over a few people on his way to a score.

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter told us that Randall checks in at 6-3, 222 pounds right now while head coach Dabo Swinney said that Randall could walk into an NFL locker room right now and you wouldn’t be able to pick him out as a college freshman.

Streeter did say that Randall still has a lot of work to do, especially on the technical side, but there’s no doubt he has a chance to be special.

*Streeter said that Klubnik, the freshman quarterback, has impressed. He said Klubnik has had a lot thrown at him but has responded in a big way. When I asked if Klubnik was battling for a starting spot, he said it’s “not a battle” at this point because he’s making sure that all four quarterbacks (Klubnik, DJ Uiagalelei, Billy Wiles, and Hunter Helms) are all getting a ton of work. There have been some tweaks to the offense – including running more tempo – and he’s been putting his stamp on things. He said there has also been a lot of teaching because he wants guys engaged in the process, so they are teaching them the “why” of how they do things.

*Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said he is “very well pleased” with the defense through nine practices and is looking for a great six practices when they get back from spring break.

He said that it’s pretty much a Brent Venables defense, but they are trying to make it better and to fit their style as coaches. Goodwin said he wants the fundamental to match the installs on a certain day because he wants to simplify things from a teaching perspective. He said he wants them to play fast.

*Goodwin said they’ve tackled extremely well and with great leverage.

*I asked him what’s he’s learned through nine practices. “We need to get healthy and stay healthy and if we do that, we have a chance to be really good.” He said they have played “violent and fast.”

*LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire have been getting reps at MIKE (middle linebacker), but Jeremiah Trotter will start getting reps there once they come back from break.

*Swinney said Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has been in town for a few days (Oklahoma is on break), and he’s had a good time talking to Venables about being in the hot seat as a head coach. Another big-time visitor was Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

*Sergio Allen has missed the first part of spring, but should be back for the final six practices. Swinney hopes they will have more people available for the second scrimmage and the spring game. That includes tight end Jake Briningstool, who has been battling a hip pointer but should be good to go.

*There were a couple of drops by the wide receivers during the scrimmage, but also a lot of great plays. Swinney said it’s a good group of wide receivers even though EJ Williams is out and Troy Stellato has only practiced once. Brannon Spector (minor injury) didn’t scrimmage today. Swinney said Randall made a couple of big plays today.

*Uiagalelei was “outstanding” and took care of the ball. He made some big plays and was very accurate. Klubnik took another big step today, his confidence is growing, and Wiles is a really good player. Hunter Helms came in and moved his group really well and had some nice throws. He is very pleased with that entire group.

*Streeter said running back Phil Mafah has had a great spring and he wouldn’t hesitate to put him in the game at any times, and Swinney said that Mafah has been really good at catching the ball out of the backfield. He then said that these three backs (Will Shipley, Mafah, Kobe Pace) have a chance to be the best group they’ve ever seen.

*Swinney was asked if there was a timeline on getting Stellato back, and he said, “Hopefully after the break. I just keep seeing him in yellow.”

*Because they were indoors, they didn’t get a chance to work on live punts, just the fits.

*While raving about Randall, Swinney said that he’s had three receivers show up on campus as freshmen ready to play – Sammy Watkins, Justyn Ross, and Beaux Collins.

*Andrew Mukuba is playing both safety spots, corner, and some nickel. Swinney said Mukuba has “come a long way” since he first got here.

*Jeadyn Lukus has shoulder surgery Thursday morning. He got nine days of foundational work and should be ready to go this summer.

*Just a reminder that Thursday is Clemson’s Pro Day, and we would be on site starting around 9 am.