Sammy Watkins' cousin, another wide receiver, set to visit Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the youngest attendees at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp next week has a Clemson connection – he’s a cousin to former Tiger standout and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Winston Watkins is a 2025 wide receiver out of Fort Myers (FL) Cypress Lake. As an eighth-grader last year, Watkins played varsity for Evangelical Christian School. He is set to visit Clemson June 2.

Watkins doesn’t have any offers – at least not yet – but is ready to hit the camp circuit to show college coaches what he can do.

“I’m pretty excited, I'm just ready to show my talent,” Watkins told TigerNet. “I'm not nervous at all, I'm just ready to show them what I can do, really.”

Watkins said he stays in constant contact with his cousin, and that Sammy is always quick to offer advice.

“I talk to him every other day,” Watkins said. “He is always telling me things that I need to know about life and all things. The best advice he has given me is about schoolwork, getting in the books, and that books come before sports. So that's probably the main thing.”

Watkins said he feels like he is cut from a different cloth than other receivers his age.

“So to be honest, I really feel like I don't have any weaknesses and that's what kind of makes me different than everybody, is no weaknesses,” he said. “So when I'm working on having things, I am just trying to build things to where I am more than just a deep ball receiver who runs just 10 yards and then gets tackled. I am trying to make myself the whole package.”

Watkins said he can’t wait to visit the Clemson campus.

“It's my favorite college. I like Dabo a lot,” Watkins said. “When I first watched like college football, I watched Clemson, and Clemson just looks like a great environment, it looks fun. Like somewhere that I feel like I should go. I can’t wait to get there and see the coaches and see how their vibe is, and see how they talk and run things.”