Sammy Brown prides himself on giving 110 percent effort on every play

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON — True freshman linebacker Sammy Brown is a testament to the strength of Clemson’s recruiting. Brown has 19 tackles already this season and leads the team in tackles for loss with 3.5. He also recorded his first pass breakup in the Tigers’ most recent win against NC State. Despite his fast performance, he admits to having some rookie struggles. “There is definitely a difference between practice speed and game speed. I feel like I can get it all through the week and feel pretty good about it,” Brown said. “Then you get thrown in there on Saturday, and it’s like, ‘Whoa, that’s a lot faster than it was in practice.’ So, that’s been the biggest thing for me is just adjusting to the way that the game plays compared to practice.” A quarterback has to know everyone on the field's responsibilities. If the quarterback does not execute the play properly, it will not succeed. That is the exact same pressure that is put on the linebacker on defense. As a rookie, that is a lot to manage, and it can be difficult, but it is something Brown is adjusting to. “Naturally, the linebacker is going to be a leader of the defense just (because) they’re the quarterback of the defense,” Brown said. “It’s definitely a little tough, and that’s just a part of being a linebacker. You’re the quarterback of the defense, so you’ve got to have people in there that are smart and that can do the job, so I take full advantage of it.” One aspect that makes adjusting to the speed and responsibilities of being a linebacker for a problem like Clemson is having such an amazing home environment. Death Valley has long been known for its atmosphere on game days; they epitomize what home field advantage is. For Brown, experiencing this as a recruit and now a player was an incredible experience. “It’s definitely one of the best atmospheres that I’ve ever been a part of,” Brown said. “Being a recruit and then being on the field, it’s just like, ‘Whoa.’ I couldn’t imagine being that quarterback (CJ Bailey), first start in Death Valley.” Clemson plays to a standard - aiming to give 110 percent on every play, every game. That's no problem Brown. It is something his father told him throughout his time playing football, and he brings that mentality onto the field for the Tigers. “One thing I kind of pride myself in is giving 110 percent effort and run to the ball every play,” Brown said. “So, when you run to the ball every play, even if you’re wrong, you’re going to make tackles. So, got a lot to work on. But, at least I’m giving it 110 percent every play.”

