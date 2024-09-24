Rising Ohio prospect Adam Guthrie blown away by Clemson visit

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One Ohio native has reached Clemson’s radar. Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace recently visited Clemson for the Tigers’ matchup with NC State. Being from Ohio, the 2026 tackle’s experience with Clemson stems from a rivalry with Ohio State. Taking his first visit to Death Valley, Guthrie’s expectations weren’t just matched; they were blown away. “Well, coming from Ohio, you always played Clemson,” Guthrie said. “Growing up in big games, so Ohioans don't really like Clemson a whole lot. So, just coming from Ohio, having that background, but going and getting there has definitely changed for me. I definitely loved it a lot.” Despite Clemson and Ohio State’s postseason battles, his expectations of the environment were positive. “I had thought very highly of Clemson going there. So just getting there and experiencing everything blew my expectations out of the water.” The Ohio prospect not only got to take in the gameday experience but also came out of the visit with an offer from Dabo Swinney. For Guthrie, he had been in contact with Matt Luke to get an offer, but it came down to a visit to campus. Once Guthrie touched down in the Upstate, an offer from Clemson was inevitable. If you ask the young lineman, it was the ultimate way to cap off a great weekend. “It was amazing,” Guthrie told TigerNet. “Coach Luke at my school last spring just basically told me I needed to get down on campus. I tried all summer until I got there. Glad I finally made it happen. I sat down with Coach Swinney, and he told me just that.” Regarding his recruitment, Guthrie hasn’t set an official timeline for a decision. He is still taking visits throughout the season. He is sure a decision very well may land around the spring or summer of 2025. As for Clemson, an offer has catapulted the chances of making Guthrie’s shortlist. He said that he plans to return in the winter or spring and hopes to continue building a strong foundation. That foundation, however, looks sturdy. “Clemson is definitely near the top right now,” Guthrie said. “I loved it when I was there. I like Coach Luke and Coach Swinney a lot.” Go Tigers @CoachMattLuke pic.twitter.com/YnhI3X9RY3 — Adam Guthrie (@AdamGuthrie21) September 23, 2024

