Redshirts and snaps: Things coming into focus for Clemson's freshmen and more

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson enrolled 21 prospects out of the 2022 recruiting class, and after eight games, we have a good idea of which players will redshirt and still have four years of eligibility remaining after this season.

The way it stands now, the Tigers will likely redshirt 12 (and possibly 13) of the 21 enrollees, and head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that the coaches have been strategic about when those redshirts have played or will play their four games.

The NCAA has a four-game redshirt rule, which allows players to redshirt and thus maintain a year of eligibility if they play in four games or less during a single season. Swinney and the coaches used that rule to their advantage in 2018, saving linebacker James Skalski for the end of the season. Skalski played 38 snaps over four games but was still able to redshirt, appearing in one regular season game and then making appearances in the ACC Championship Game against Pitt, the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Notre Dame, and the National Championship Game against Alabama.

“I love it. I really do,” Swinney said of the redshirt rule. “Like for example, if you think about that year where we were able to hold Skalski. He played in the last three games...and we needed him.”

Let’s take a look at the freshmen who will not redshirt or are on the bubble:

*Quarterback Cade Klubnik has appeared in five games and played 62 snaps. Thirty of those snaps were last Saturday against Syracuse.

*Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus has appeared in five games and played 48 snaps, with 28 of those snaps coming against Louisiana Tech.

*Wide receiver Antonio Williams has appeared in all eight games and has logged 343 snaps.

*Cornerback Toriano Pride has appeared in all eight games and logged 230 snaps, but 202 of those snaps came in a four-game stretch from Louisiana Tech to Boston College. He logged just two snaps at FSU and played on special teams only against Syracuse.

*Wide receiver Adam Randall has appeared in six game and has 136 snaps.

*Offensive lineman Collin Sadler has appeared in three games and logged just 23 snaps. All three appearances were in the first three games of the season, and Swinney said the Tigers are playing it by ear on whether Sadler redshirts.

*Safety Sherrod Covil has appeared in seven games and has 93 snaps.

*Right tackle Blake Miller has started all eight games and logged a whopping 552 snaps.

*Linebacker Wade Woodaz has 41 snaps and played in all eight games, even though two of those appearances were just on special teams.

Here are the players likely to redshirt, along with a few of the preferred walk-ons we have on the radar.

*Running back Keith Adams Jr., has played in one game, logging three snaps against Louisiana Tech.

*OL Will Boggs has played one snap, and that was against Louisiana Tech.

*S/P Brodey Conn only played on special teams against Louisiana Tech.

*Linebacker TJ Dudley played on special teams against Furman and logged three snaps against Louisiana Tech.

*Safety Kylon Griffin played on special teams against Louisiana Tech.

*Kicker Robert Gunn played on special teams against Furman and Louisiana Tech.

*Linebacker Kobe McCloud played on special teams against Louisiana Tech.

*Safety Caleb Nix played on special teams against Louisiana Tech.

*Tight end Josh Sapp played three snaps against Louisiana Tech.

*Defensive tackle Caden Story played four snaps against Furman.

*WR/H Clay Swinney played one snap against Louisiana Tech.

*WR Cole Turner has not appeared in a game.

*DE Jahiem Lawson has not appeared in a game.

*Punter Jack Smith has not appeared in a game.

*Quarterback Trent Pearman has not appeared in a game.

A few more interesting snap counts, which have nothing to do with redshirts, show that center Ryan Linthicum has played in one game and logged 14 snaps against Louisiana Tech. OG Dietrick Pennington has appeared in one game, with 12 snaps against Louisiana Tech. Quarterbacks Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms have not played, while Hunter Johnson has just six snaps. Defensive end Cade Denhoff has appeared in four games and has just 19 snaps, defensive end Zaire Patterson has not appeared in a game, and defensive end Greg Williams has 30 snaps over three games.

Wide receiver Will Taylor had 22 snaps over the first three games of the season (10, 3, 9), but has only two snaps since then (Syracuse). The rest of the games his only appearances have been on special teams. Running back Domonique Thomas has appeared in three games, but all three were at the beginning of the season. Since being promoted to third team, he hasn’t played.

Swinney made it a point to mention Cole Turner when talking about the redshirts, and he said that the coaches might use Turner like they used Skalski back in 2018.

“We are trying to do that like Cole Turner,” Swinney said. “Cole Turner is going to be… He is going to be some kind of special player. That is why we have not played him yet. We are really trying to save his four games. He is a kid that nobody knows about right now. “He is going to be a heck of a player for us. So, it is fun to be able to have the opportunity to be strategic with how you use some of the guys.”