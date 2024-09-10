Recent Tigers offer, 2025 lineman Nelson McGuire calls Clemson his dream school

Grayson Mann

One Texas prospect's football journey has been short but incredibly eventful. Nelson McGuire of Midlothian (TX) Midlothian High School has only been playing football for a year, but his early snaps have shown immense potential. The junior has only been logging snaps at tackle for six months, but his raw ability has intrigued plenty of schools. Recently, McGuire announced he had received an offer from Clemson, with his path to that announcement being as unique as his beginnings within the game. Following a visit in early June, the Texas tackle pledged his commitment to the University of Minnesota, seemingly finding a home for the future. Weeks later, the young lineman announced he was reopening his recruitment. He told TigerNet that just like he is figuring out the intricacies of football, he is navigating the world of college recruitment. "Yeah, so basically, with the Minnesota de-commitment, the reason why I'd decommitted is because I just feel like I didn't venture off and see everything in the schools," McGuire said. "I feel like I didn't go through the recruitment process long enough to really understand because I've been playing for six months now as an offensive lineman, and only not many colleges know about me right now. And everybody's really just getting my name thrown around to them. So I wanted to see everything and see if I could have bigger opportunities in than Minnesota." Soon after his decommitment, the floodgates opened. Schools like Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and others began to offer McGuire. Then came Clemson. McGuire had been on campus over the summer and certainly looked the part. The staff paid attention and took note of the young lineman's potential, which led to the September offer. The offer reminded him how much his life had changed since he'd put on cleats and shoulder pads. When he saw the Tigers offer him, it drove a willingness to work even harder. "It was great to get," McGuire said. "It wasn't really shocking, I could say, but it really is kind of shocking, being that I just started football and my life was totally different six months ago. I didn't have any offers or anything like that. So this is just an eye opener for me and just to go harder every day at practice and in the game." As he has continued to learn about the collegiate recruitment process, he's been able to figure out when a final decision will be made. McGuire told TigerNet that a decision is coming soon, and a top-five list will be released after a few more visits. As to where Clemson stands in the mix, McGuire says the Tigers are at the very top. "Clemson has a great deal," McGuire said. "They're at the very top right now for me because everyone knows everyone I've been talking to coaching-wise, and Clemson is my dream school. Everything about them. And one of my dream coaches, Coach Luke, is a great coach to be coached by, so it's amazing for me just to be able to have this offer." #AGTG I’m blessed to announce i have received another offer from @ClemsonFB @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer @_CoachVincent @MidloPanthers @coachwendel1 @CoachJonesJr_ @STATECHAMP_JOE pic.twitter.com/IrVbusaU9H — Nelson McGuire III (@Mcguire55Nelson) September 6, 2024

