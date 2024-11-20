Recent offer has Clemson as contender for 4-star Sunshine State safety Kaiden Hall

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s recruiting success in Florida has produced some of the program's most impactful players, and the Tigers are hoping to snag another major prospect from the Sunshine State in the 2026 class. Milton (FL) 4-star safety Kaiden Hall visited Clemson for a home loss against Louisville and left town with an offer from the Tigers. Listed at 6-3, 195-pounds, Hall’s versatility in the secondary has earned him offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, and numerous others. Hall’s communication with Clemson increased significantly leading up to the visit, and an offer from the Tigers has placed Clemson in position to be a contender for the 4-star playmaker. Hall’s communication with Clemson has been primarily through safeties coach Mickey Conn, and an increase in communication led to Hall setting up the visit to Clemson. “I had been getting text messages from a bunch of different coaches from Clemson during the season, but have started to hear from coach Conn lately,” Hall told TigerNet. “I’ve had an open invite to all of the games this season, so I was happy to be able to make it to that one. This was my first gameday visit to Clemson. I’ve only been to Clemson once before that weekend for a camp in 2023.” Although Clemson didn’t win, Hall was impressed with the environment the Clemson fans created early on in the game. “The highlights were seeing more of the facilities and seeing how they are one of the best,” Hall said. “Also, the atmosphere before the game and in the first half was one of the best I’ve seen.” The Clemson staff has made sure to let Hall know that his versatility is something that could be utilized in the Tigers’ secondary, and Hall took notice of one of Clemson’s safeties during the game who helps in the pass and run. “We haven’t really gone into detail on how they would use me yet, but Coach Conn loves how physical I am and would like to do different things with me,” he said. “R.J. Mickens is a player and has been good this year. He’s a big physical safety, too, so I think I could one day be compared to him.” Hall is being recruited by all of the top programs across the country. His size and speed are unique for the safety position. What does Hall feel are his strengths on the field? “I feel like I’m very physical and a great tackler,” he said. “I have a good football IQ, so I can pick things up quickly and understand what my role is. I can also play single high safety, guard the tight end or slot receiver, or play in the box.” Hall is listed as a 4-star in the ’26 class, ranked as the No. 2 safety and No. 24 player overall in the On3 recruiting rankings. As Hall continues to visit schools, relationships with his future coaching staff will be a major factor in his commitment. “Really having a great relationship with a staff, a good environment and culture, and feeling like I will be used in a way that I will be successful.”

