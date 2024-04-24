QB looks to compete in Clemson camp again, find spot in 2026 offers

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Just a sophomore, quarterback Brock Bradley doesn’t yet know what his recruiting picture will look like when it’s all said and done, but he does know that Clemson will have a spot if they want it. The Birmingham (AL) Spain Park signal-caller has camped at Clemson since middle school, so he’s well-versed in all things orange and white and liked what he’s seen so far. “I've actually been camping there for a while now,” Bradley told TigerNet Tuesday evening. “I've been going to camp ever since, I think, my sixth-grade year. So, I've been to camp every year. I've got a lot of mutual friends with the staff, including Dabo. One of my close buddies is actually best friends with him, so he's from Birmingham. So, there's that connection. I'm good buddies with CV – Christopher Vizzina – who's there now. I've worked with the guys on staff – coach Tajh Boyd, Andrew Zow, and Mickey Conn a few of those guys, to name a few. But Clemson's always been great. I love it up there. It kind of fits what I'm looking for when it comes to a culture and what they're all about. I definitely have a lot of connections with those guys, and we've been building our relationship for a while now." Clemson has been keeping in touch, and Spain Park alum wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham even stopped to check in during the spring. “They’ve been sending me your basic recruiting letters and stuff, and they're trying to get me up to camp,” Bradley said. “He stopped by my school a few months ago and checked in on me. On the communication, because I'm an underclassman, I'm normally not going to communicate with the offensive coordinator or head coach yet, but I'll spend most of my time talking to Coach (John) Grass. Then, Coach Grisham, I've got mutuals with him. But yeah, me and Coach (Garrett) Riley have been in a little bit of contact.” Clemson doesn't typically offer prospects in another class ahead (in this case 2026) until late May/early June, but Bradley is already thinking about what it would mean to get one from the Tigers. “It would mean the world. Clemson's a school that I've always watched my whole life,” he said. “It was probably one of my top three schools if I had to choose. Just off the top of my head, like I said earlier, just what they're about. I feel like they fit how I was raised and just the way they run their program. It's super high class, and I respect that a lot.” Bradley currently has offers from Cincinnati, Texas A&M and West Virginia, among others. He spent the spring checking out some of his suitors. “It's been great. I took the time to go see some schools that have offered me already, or I've shown a lot of interest,” he said. “So, I got to take a few trips to West Virginia, Cincinnati, hit a few ACC schools. I saw North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Louisville. So that ACC field is definitely a conference where I feel comfortable.” What’s next for Bradley? “I'm still kind of finalizing my camp schedule. A lot of guys are coming down for spring, so I kind of want to see how that shakes out,” he said. “But Clemson is definitely a spot. I mean, I've been there almost every year since my seventh-grade year. I threw for Coach Riley last year at camp, so if they keep pursuing, they're sending me emails and sending me questionnaires and getting all the recruiting guys – Jordan Sorrells and guys like that. If they continue to pursue me, then it's definitely a spot that I’ll try to get up to for camp for sure.” pic.twitter.com/VAAznr5mcZ — Brock Bradley 2026 QB (@brockbradley_5) April 20, 2024 🎯@Elite11 pic.twitter.com/GGILrB26ut — Brock Bradley 2026 QB (@brockbradley_5) April 8, 2024

