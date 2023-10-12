Pigskin Prophet: Crazy uniforms edition

Pigskin Prophet by Contributor -

I know there is a very small segment of Clemson fans that want the Tigers to change it up and wear electric purple helmets and wild uniforms, but Iowa State’s players running around looking naked last week is a cautionary tale. Yes, Iowa St. wore throwback uniforms last week, and the concept was great but the design was terrible. Attention @nocontextcfb Iowa State came out nekkid (thanks @77cyko) pic.twitter.com/Le8P7Pke2e — Cooperthicc 👻 (@istudiedtrees) October 7, 2023 Our neighbors in the midlands try to wear some different weird combination every week, and they haven’t won anything of significance since the 1960’s. Those people get wound up every week wondering if their helmets will be garnet, or black, or white, or look like The Citadel, or have a C, or a chicken that looks like it’s just been shot. Thank goodness for guys like Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban. You know what Alabama and Clemson are going to wear each week. And they won’t look naked. Now let’s get to some picks. FRIDAY STANFORD AT COLORADO A future member of the ACC heads to Colorado to take on a future and past member of the Big 12, all while they are members of the Pac-12. Makes sense, right? But this is merely academic, as they say. Colorado has the better athletes, and Stanford has the better students. If this was the College Bowl Quiz with Peyton Manning, it would be in Stanford’s favor. But this is football, and so it means the Buffs. COLORADO 34, A RED COLORED TEAM 17 SATURDAY GEORGIA AT VANDERBILT Georgia finally put it all together last week. Vanderbilt has never put it all together. GEORGIA 51, VANDERBILT 13 SYRACUSE AT FLORIDA ST. The Orange do it every year. They play Sister Sadie Dinkins’ Sunday School Class each of their first four games, run up all kinds of stats and win their games and get excited, and then the real schedule hits and they get beat up, stomped on, and lose games. It started with losing to Clemson, continued with a blowout loss to UNC last week, and will continue this week with a game against FSU. They are already beat up, and the pummeling will continue this week. FSU 40, SYRACUSE 17 MIAMI AT NORTH CAROLINA Mario Cristobal is such a good coach he can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. His mind-boggling clock error last week allowed Georgia Tech a second chance last week and the Yellow Jackets took advantage by driving down the field and winning. Now they get the chance to travel to the wine and cheese country, where Muffy and Buffy have parked the Volvo and ordered their charcuterie trays so they can watch about 30 minutes of football. Will the Hurricanes allow last week to beat them this week? Sure. Their coach is Mario Cristobal, after all. UNC 33, MIAMI 24 FLORIDA AT SOUTH CAROLINA I’m honestly not sure how to feel about this one. The Gators can look really good one week and then look really bad the next. South Carolina, home to the Chicken Choo Choo, was soundly defeated by the Hillbillies last time out and had an open date last week where they held open tryouts for offensive linemen. The quarterback is pretty good and he can throw it all over the yard, but doesn’t always have enough time to throw. But I’ll say this, the South Carolina run defense is atrocious, and if Trevor Etienne is healthy the Gators win. If he’s not, expect another shootout in the Choo Choo. I bet Trevor is not completely healed. SOUTH CAROLINA 34, FLORIDA 33 NC STATE AT DUKE The Dookies have acquitted themselves quite well this season, but the injury to quarterback Riley Leonard throws a bit of a damper on things. When coaches say things like “day to day,” that usually means the player is out for that week’s game. That is the guess here. But Duke’s defense is good enough to carry the day, and the Pack are on their 19th quarterback in three years, so continuity might be a problem. Laptop Dave Doeren might have to wait to light up another cigar. DUKE 24, NC STATE 20

