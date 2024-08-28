Phil Mafah ready to 'leave it all out there' starting with Georgia homecoming

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent

Phil Mafah enters the 2024 season as Clemson's lone starting running back this season. As a senior, it is his first opportunity to join the limelight solely. Last season, Mafah entered splitting carries with Will Shipley. However, Mafah’s power running and ability to find the gaps led him to take more carries as the season progressed. He ended the season with 179 carries, 965 rushing yards, and finding the endzone 13 times in 13 games. Out of high school, the Georgia native received major offers nationwide from other powerhouse schools, such as Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and Florida State. Altogether, Mafah’s heart was on one place. “I was always waiting on Clemson just because it was a place I wanted to be. I knew I wanted to be, and that was actually my last offer from Clemson. So I committed, like, on the spot,” Mafah said this week. Georgia leaped onto Mafah’s ability early in his recruiting process and offered him. Now, he plays his home-state college in Atlanta in one of Clemson’s biggest opening games ever. “It's just a dream that I've had since I was a little kid to just be able to perform on a stage like this,” said Mafah, who has a quintessential way to start the season in opening in Atlanta with family coming to watch the 21-year-old. Now, Mafah’s ready to compete for his final season. The leadership as a senior comes with different responsibilities than any other year in his college career. “It just starts with me, the leadership. And if I don't do it, others won't do it. So I got to set the tempo,” Mafah said. Players set personal goals for themselves, whether it be a total rushing mark, yards per carry, or how many touchdowns they score. Mafah’s approach is the complete opposite of any specific number or total. “I'm just excited for this season and to just leave it all out there as a competitor.”

