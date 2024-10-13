Peter Woods' jumbo package debut made Demon Deacon defenders "shiver"

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Points weren’t the only sizeable item on the offensive menu. Against Wake Forest, the servings came in jumbo sizes. For all of Dabo Swinney’s vague injury reports, his final pregame press conference this week with the media alluded to Clemson’s famous jumbo package returning. Facing fourth and goal against the Demon Deacons, the big guns were brought out to put the game out of reach. In one snap alone, the offense added 630 pounds of firepower. DeMonte Capehart sized up the Demon Deacons line at tight end. Peter Woods burst out of the backfield as a fullback. Swinney’s elusiveness to proclaim the package was back might’ve indicated where things were headed Saturday, but his brand new fullback had an idea that the call was coming. He was absolutely ready for his first career offensive snap. “It was dope,” Woods said. “My coach had been telling me all week we were gonna call it. If we needed it, we would go in the jumbo package.” Woods now follows an elite group of defensive lineman who have taken part in the infamous package. Players such as Christian Wilkins, Bryan Bresee, and Clelin Ferrell all immersed themselves in some sizeable offensive snaps. Fans remember Wilkins taking a toss from Trevor Lawrence in the Palmetto Bowl, and leaping to the end zone for a score. When these lineman, who battle in the trenches on a consistent basis, get the chance to pop on offense, they take it. Woods knew it was his time. He also knew anyone in his path was doomed from the very beginning. “It was cool,” Woods said. “When I got out there, I already knew whoever I had to block was going to shiver up. Had the offensive line sell it for me. It was dope.” Woods’ return from injury has had several notable moments. This one may rank at the very top of the list. Against the Demon Deacons, Woods logged two tackles, one of which went for a loss early to force a Wake Forest punt. Woods’ presence not only was appreciated by the defense, but an offense that was looking to make a statement after an inconsistent outing against Florida State. As the sophomore lineman rolled out for a package highlighted by legacy linemen, Woods felt he made his voice heard. Clemson now returns home following a successful two game road trip, having made it five straight wins in Winston Salem. Woods knows there’s plenty of football left in the season but hopes his block in the backfield makes a statement that resonates for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

