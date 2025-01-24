Peach State defender Kameron Cody says new Clemson offer is a dream come true

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One Georgia defensive lineman’s dream has just come true. After a visit with Nick Eason on Thursday, 2026 defensive lineman Kameron Cody of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School received an offer from Clemson. Cody has offers from programs like Miami, LSU, Indiana, and others, but an offer from Clemson meant a significant deal to him. Cody speaks incredibly highly of the program. “I've been in love with Clemson since I was in seventh grade,” Cody said. “It's been a dream to be recruited by Clemson and stuff like that. And to be offered by them was amazing. A recruiting coach came by the school and said I was high on their board for offers. After that, Coach Eason hit me up on Twitter, and we exchanged numbers. He said he was passing through Savannah and was going to come by and visit.” When he saw a member of Clemson's staff enter his home, it occurred to Cody that a lifelong dream had now turned into a memory that would last a lifetime; never believing something like this would happen. Despite Cody holding Clemson in such high regard, his only campus visit to date came for a basketball camp hosted by Brad Brownell. When he went up for this event, however, that trip put the Tigers in such high standing, falling in love with the campus when he first set eyes on it. As far as Cody’s recruitment has progressed, he hopes to announce a trimmed list by February, hoping to finalize some options down the road after more consideration. That offer from Clemson seemed only further to catapult them to the top of his list, as Cody told Tigernet that Dabo Swinney’s program is in his top two. Cody plans on coming up to Clemson for an official visit in March, making the trek to the Upstate for the Elite Junior Retreat. After some extra official visits, he hopes to announce a commitment sometime later in the spring, hoping to make that declaration in April. It would seem that Clemson has as good a shot as anyone, hoping to capitalize on the enthusiasm of this top lineman’s dream. After a amazing home visit with @CoachEason1 I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University 🐅🟣🟠⚪️‼️ @BC_Football1902 @CoachGHouston @DeBrown97 @T_moore813 @coachdannybritt @On3sports @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/9XRanVQ839 — Kameron Cody (@BigTruck_Cody) January 24, 2025

