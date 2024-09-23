Parker says iron is sharpening iron at Clemson, leading Tigers to thrive

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - In Clemson’s dominant win over NC State, the Tiger defense was key in setting up two Clemson touchdowns. The first forced fumble came from a strip sack by sophomore defensive end T.J. Parker. This set up Clemson's third touchdown of the first quarter, showcasing how the Tigers played complementary football throughout the first half with their starters in the game. “Going back to summertime, watching all the work those guys put in on offense and watching all the work we put in on defense, I love just seeing hand to hand (because) we really care for each other. We really are happy to see each other thrive,” Parker said. “So, it was always great (stopping) them, three-and-outs or whatever turnovers and just seeing them put the ball in the endzone. So, I just love it for everybody.” For a second straight game, junior quarterback Cade Klubnik led Clemson’s offense up and down the field. He scored the first touchdown of the day on a 55-yard rushing touchdown, the longest of his career. Further, it marked the first time in his career with consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns. Parker sees Klubnik stepping up as a leader on and off the field. “He’s been great. Ever since our last game in Kentucky, even before that, he took a big step in growing his leadership whether that’s talking more, being more vocal, spending more time with the defense, hanging out with us a lot more. It’s been great for us and he’s been an amazing leader on and off the field and just, it came with (time). We’re definitely seeing it. We’re playing for him a lot harder. He’s playing for us and it’s just a great sight to see,” Parker said. “I know he had the speed all along. I think one time we watched him, he was gaining like two yards a step or something like that in the summer. It’s open field runs. I knew since then when I first got here that he can run. He can fly.” Another key change for the offense is the improvement of the offensive line. In the past two games, they have only given up one sack, and that sack came with the backups in the game. Klubnik has only been sacked twice this season, both of those against the Georgia Bulldogs. Last season, the Tigers gave up 28 sacks, which shows just how much the offensive line has improved going into this season. Parker said that in going against the offensive line in practice, he has noticed a clear change since assistant coach Matt Luke came to the team in December of last year. “Ever since Coach Luke got there, it’s been a night and day difference and I’m so happy for them because they work their tail off and it allows us to get better as well (because) we’re getting better as well,” Parker said. “Iron sharpens iron. So, it’s always good seeing the o-line lock up a defense like that.” Since Clemson dominated the first half 45-7, numerous second-team and third-team players got a shot to get some reps in, including true freshman cornerback Ashton Hampton. He has appeared in every game this season, but his 53-yard interception return for a touchdown marked the first pick-six of his career. “It was exciting. The work he puts in, he’s a young guy getting his first pick-six, nothing more like it,” Parker said. “He got more to come for him. I told him, ‘Enjoy this one. Keep working (because) there’s more to come.’” After winning their first conference game of the season, the Tigers will face Stanford this Saturday (7 p.m. / ESPN).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now