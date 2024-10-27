On the ground with Clemson commit Marquise Henderson: "He's fast fast"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

PENDLETON – It didn’t take long for the football fans at Pendelton’s Cunningham Stadium to connect the dots Friday night, figuring that I was there to watch Clemson commit Marquise Henderson of Belton-Honea Path. “You’re here to watch No. 3? Don’t blink, or you’ll miss him.” “He’s not just fast. He’s fast fast.” “Don’t take your eyes off of him, or you’ll miss it.” BHP fans are indeed proud of Henderson, the 4-star 2025 prospect who committed to Clemson last December. The Bears faced off against Grayson Howell’s Pendelton squad, quarterbacked by Jace Grass, the son of Clemson assistant coach John Grass. The Bulldogs are without their best player – senior wide receiver Abijah Webb – who had Tightrope surgery and has missed a month. The Bears rolled out to a 48-0 halftime lead and defeated Pendelton 48-7. The Bears stayed undefeated in the region, going 8-1 on the year and 3-0 in the region. BHP will host Walhalla next Friday night for the region championship. Henderson said it’s all about “next” for the Bears. “We just have to move forward. We are getting better every week,” Henderson said. “Like I tell the team, we have to come in here at 110%. If we practice good, it’s going to count in the long run.” Henderson wasn’t forced to carry the load – he had just eight carries – but those eight rushes counted for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The last carry of the night was a 78-yard touchdown run that saw him break off the left side and race almost untouched into the endzone. As he carried the ball to the official, a group of Pendleton students started to chant “overrated.” Henderson was unfazed. “A lot of touches really doesn’t bother me. I love all my teammates, and I want them to eat (play). So getting all the best touches for the other guys, I'm grateful for that,” Henderson said. “I'm grateful for my coaches’ style. Grateful for the fans and everybody that came out to support us.” Henderson understands his high school career is winding down, and he broke down why Clemson is the best fit for him. “Clemson is the place to be. It's all about family,” Henderson said. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney is doing his thing up there. That’s all you can ask for, to have a family. That's what I need.” Henderson said he will enroll in January, and as far as where he plays (slot receiver, cornerback, running back), he said offense is his first love. “I love offense. I am not going to lie,” he said. “But I'll play anywhere they want me to, but I feel like offense is where I live. I might put on a couple of pounds and stay in the backfield. I am going to try and stay in the backfield. We are going to see, though.” However, Henderson wasn’t the only great player on the field. It didn’t take long to notice 2027 two-way player Tajeh Watson-Martin, who had two receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Watson-Martin intercepted seven passes as a freshman last season to go along with 14 pass breakups and 47 tackles and locks down one side of the field for the Bears. He has 18 receptions for 544 yards on the offensive side of the ball this season, an average of 30.22 yards per catch. Watson-Martin said he has been to Clemson a few times for games, and the Clemson coaches are keeping in touch. Henderson thinks Watson-Martin is the real deal. “Great player man. I mean, he’s a greater person on and off the field,” Henderson said. “He’s a greater person than a player, but he keeps doing his thing. He is going to go far in life.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now