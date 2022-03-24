North Carolina receiver gets extra attention from Tyler Grisham

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Tyler Grisham continues to look at wide receivers for the 2024 recruiting cycle, and one of his targets was on hand for a visit recently.

Alex Taylor (6-3, 175) is a 4-star 2024 wideout out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley who currently holds offers from schools like Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Rivals ranks Taylor as the No. 33 receiver and the No. 204 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2024, and he’s in the process of building his relationship with Grisham, the Tigers’ wide receivers coach. Grisham invited Taylor in for the visit and to watch one of Clemson’s spring practices.

“What really stood out was definitely the spring practice and how aggressive they are, the schemes they run, how good the receivers are,” Taylor told TigerNet. “I definitely liked how Coach Swinney pushes the education part and how he pushes his players to graduate so they have a life after football as well. I like how they have 27 former players on staff.”

Freshman Adam Randall was a standout.

“I didn't know who was going to be the receivers this year but there was one freshman who enrolled early. He's like 6-3, 225. He's crazy,” Taylor said of Randall.

Spending time with Grisham was a priority.

“I spent the most time with Coach Grisham. Right now, we're still just trying to build a relationship since I'm a younger guy,” he said. “They're not really looking as hard at my class right now since 2023 is the next up. I'm building a relationship with him and getting closer.”

Taylor said he pays extra attention to what Grisham has to say since Grisham played in the NFL.

“Definitely, especially because he's already been in the league so he knows what it takes to get there and he played at Clemson so he knows what the college is like,” he said.

Taylor said playing at a program like Grimsley helps players get noticed.

“It definitely does, especially getting us noticed. My coach pretty much knows every other coach that's in college football,” he said. “They keep coming in and college coaches are at our practices. It's pretty much like a college practice anyway. We lift every day. It's just getting us more prepared for the future.”

Where do the Tigers stand?

“I can definitely see them being in it,” he said. “They're such a prestigious school and are one of the top programs every year. I feel like they would be in my top-10 if I had to make one.”

A return visit is in the works.

“I definitely want to get back to Clemson; I just don't know when yet,” Taylor said.